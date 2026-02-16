Bihar Board 2026 Class 10th Exams: Over 15 lakh students to appear BSEB secondary examinations from Feb 17

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the Class 10 examination from February 17. As stated in the Bihar Board’s press release, around 15.12 lakh candidates of the state will appear for the examinations in two shifts. The board has designated 1,699 examination centres for the BSEB students. Of the 1,512,687 total candidates, 7,85,722 are girls, and 7,26,961 are boys.

Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board, directed the district officers, superintendents of police and district education officers of all districts to ensure a peaceful and malpractice-free conduct of the BSEB Class 10 board exams 2026. The exam will be conducted till February 25. For more information on the same, BSEB Inter students can visit education.indianexpress.com.

In the first shift, 7,58,633 candidates, including 3,93,890 girls and 3,64,743 boys, will appear in the first shift examination during the entire examination and in the second shift, a total of 7,54,054 candidates, including 3,91,836 girls and 3,62,218 boys, will appear in the second shift examination.

For this examination, 70 examination centres have been set up in Patna district for 71,022 candidates. In Patna district, 35,897 candidates (19,069 girls and 16,828 boys) will appear in the first shift of the examination, and 35,125 candidates (18,968 girls and 16,157 boys) will appear in the second shift.

Zero tolerance policy

The Chairman has also directed the strict implementation of the government’s zero tolerance policy in the conduct of the examination and to take strict action against those found guilty of disrupting the examination.

For disabled candidates, provision of a writer will be made in the examination, and an additional time of 20 minutes per hour will be given.

Exam day instructions

–Candidates will be admitted to the examination centre one hour before the start of the examination. Therefore, candidates should reach the examination centre on time. The main gate of the centre will be closed half an hour before the commencement of the BSEB examination.

–At the time of entry into the examination centre, it will be ensured that candidates carry only authorised items such as a valid admit card, pen, pencil, and instrument box. No unauthorised documents, devices, or gadgets will be permitted.

–Each candidate has been issued a Unique ID, printed on their admit card.

–As per the shoe-related rules, students are not permitted to enter the examination hall wearing shoes and socks, similar to the regulations enforced last year. However, exceptions may be made under certain weather conditions. The general footwear rule allows students to wear shoes, provided they do not have thick soles.

Forced or illegal entry

Forcible and illegal entry by the Bihar Board candidates due to their reaching the examination centre late will be considered as an attempt to affect the sanctity of the examination free from malpractice. If any candidate is found doing this, he or she will be expelled for two years, and an FIR will be registered. If a candidate appears for the examination after illegal and forced entry, then suspension and legal action will be taken against the centre superintendent of the concerned examination centre and other identified persons.

What if a candidate forget admit card?

The Centre Superintendent/Deputed Magistrate will ensure that teachers and staff deputed at the centre carry only documents related to examination work. They are strictly prohibited from using mobile phones inside the premises. In case a candidate’s admit card is lost or left at home, provisional permission to appear in the examination will be granted. The candidate’s identity will be verified using the scanned photograph in the attendance sheet and cross-checked with the roll sheet.

Frisking in two levels

Candidate frisking will be conducted at two mandatory levels. The first check will take place at the main gate by the magistrate and police personnel. The second will be carried out inside the examination hall by invigilators, with one invigilator assigned to every 25 students. Before each shift, invigilators must complete the prescribed declaration confirming that all 25 students under their charge have been checked and no objectionable material was found.

Security mechanism

–Each candidate will be frisked at two levels before entering the exam hall. Any type of electronic equipment, such as a mobile phone, Bluetooth, pager, electronic watch, smart watch and magnetic watch, etc., will be prohibited in the examination hall.

–CCTV cameras and videographers will be arranged at every examination centre.

–Announcement will be made through the microphone at the examination centres before the commencement of the examination, so that after reaching the gate, the candidates do not gather but directly enter the examination centre.

–A control room has been set up for the quick exchange of information and timely resolution of problems during the examination. It will be operational continuously from 6 am on February 16, 2026, to 6 pm on February 25, 2026. The control room numbers are 0612-2232257 and 0612-2232227. District Officer, District Education Officer and all Nodal Officers will also be connected to the WhatsApp Group of the Committee for exchange of information and quick resolution of problems.