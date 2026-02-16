Bihar Board 2026 Class 10th Exams: Over 15 lakh students to appear BSEB secondary examinations from Feb 17

The Chairman has also directed the strict implementation of the government's zero tolerance policy in the conduct of the examination and to take strict action against those found guilty of disrupting the examination.

By: Education Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 10:15 AM IST
Bihar Board 2026 Exams Class 10th: Over 15 lakh students to appear for BSEB secondary examinations from Feb 17The board has designated 1,699 examination centres for the BSEB students. Of the 1,512,687 total candidates, 7,85,722 are girls, and 7,26,961 are boys. (Representative image/File)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the Class 10 examination from February 17. As stated in the Bihar Board’s press release, around 15.12 lakh candidates of the state will appear for the examinations in two shifts. The board has designated 1,699 examination centres for the BSEB students. Of the 1,512,687 total candidates, 7,85,722 are girls, and 7,26,961 are boys.

Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board, directed the district officers, superintendents of police and district education officers of all districts to ensure a peaceful and malpractice-free conduct of the BSEB Class 10 board exams 2026. The exam will be conducted till February 25. For more information on the same, BSEB Inter students can visit education.indianexpress.com. 

In the first shift, 7,58,633 candidates, including 3,93,890 girls and 3,64,743 boys, will appear in the first shift examination during the entire examination and in the second shift, a total of 7,54,054 candidates, including 3,91,836 girls and 3,62,218 boys, will appear in the second shift examination.

For this examination, 70 examination centres have been set up in Patna district for 71,022 candidates. In Patna district, 35,897 candidates (19,069 girls and 16,828 boys) will appear in the first shift of the examination, and 35,125 candidates (18,968 girls and 16,157 boys) will appear in the second shift.

Zero tolerance policy

The Chairman has also directed the strict implementation of the government’s zero tolerance policy in the conduct of the examination and to take strict action against those found guilty of disrupting the examination.

For disabled candidates, provision of a writer will be made in the examination, and an additional time of 20 minutes per hour will be given.

Exam day instructions

–Candidates will be admitted to the examination centre one hour before the start of the examination. Therefore, candidates should reach the examination centre on time. The main gate of the centre will be closed half an hour before the commencement of the BSEB examination.

Story continues below this ad

–At the time of entry into the examination centre, it will be ensured that candidates carry only authorised items such as a valid admit card, pen, pencil, and instrument box. No unauthorised documents, devices, or gadgets will be permitted.

–Each candidate has been issued a Unique ID, printed on their admit card.

–As per the shoe-related rules, students are not permitted to enter the examination hall wearing shoes and socks, similar to the regulations enforced last year. However, exceptions may be made under certain weather conditions. The general footwear rule allows students to wear shoes, provided they do not have thick soles.

Forced or illegal entry

Forcible and illegal entry by the Bihar Board candidates due to their reaching the examination centre late will be considered as an attempt to affect the sanctity of the examination free from malpractice. If any candidate is found doing this, he or she will be expelled for two years, and an FIR will be registered. If a candidate appears for the examination after illegal and forced entry, then suspension and legal action will be taken against the centre superintendent of the concerned examination centre and other identified persons.

Story continues below this ad

What if a candidate forget admit card?

The Centre Superintendent/Deputed Magistrate will ensure that teachers and staff deputed at the centre carry only documents related to examination work. They are strictly prohibited from using mobile phones inside the premises. In case a candidate’s admit card is lost or left at home, provisional permission to appear in the examination will be granted. The candidate’s identity will be verified using the scanned photograph in the attendance sheet and cross-checked with the roll sheet.

Frisking in two levels

Candidate frisking will be conducted at two mandatory levels. The first check will take place at the main gate by the magistrate and police personnel. The second will be carried out inside the examination hall by invigilators, with one invigilator assigned to every 25 students. Before each shift, invigilators must complete the prescribed declaration confirming that all 25 students under their charge have been checked and no objectionable material was found.

Security mechanism

–Each candidate will be frisked at two levels before entering the exam hall. Any type of electronic equipment, such as a mobile phone, Bluetooth, pager, electronic watch, smart watch and magnetic watch, etc., will be prohibited in the examination hall.

–CCTV cameras and videographers will be arranged at every examination centre.

Story continues below this ad

–Announcement will be made through the microphone at the examination centres before the commencement of the examination, so that after reaching the gate, the candidates do not gather but directly enter the examination centre.

–A control room has been set up for the quick exchange of information and timely resolution of problems during the examination. It will be operational continuously from 6 am on February 16, 2026, to 6 pm on February 25, 2026. The control room numbers are 0612-2232257 and 0612-2232227. District Officer, District Education Officer and all Nodal Officers will also be connected to the WhatsApp Group of the Committee for exchange of information and quick resolution of problems.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
MBA student said she’ll return home after birthday party. 4 days later, her father identified her body by her socks in a locked flat
MBA student said she’ll return home after birthday party. This is what her father found out 4 days later
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
menopause
Gynaecologist says irregular periods don’t equal menopause: 'Pregnancy can still happen during peri menopause'
AI Impact Summit
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI Impact Summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Gynaecologist says irregular periods don’t equal menopause: 'Pregnancy can still happen during peri menopause'
menopause
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
A 6-year-old was told her disabilities would 'hold back' the Girl Scouts; now, she’s on the verge of a world record
Pim’s family promoted her efforts through Facebook and TikTok
A Bengaluru mom revealed she pays Rs 46,000 to nannies; her reason for the 'expense' is sparking a debate
According to the woman, the primary nanny earns Rs 32,000 per month
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement