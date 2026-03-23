Results.Biharboardonline.com, Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: BSEB Inter marksheets today

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Sarkari Result 2026, Results.Biharboardonline.com, Interbiharboard.com LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, will announce the Class 12 results today at 1: 30 pm at a press conference at Sinha Library. The Bihar Board Inter results will be announced by state Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, alongside Board Chairman Anand Kishore. Students will be able to check the BSEB Intermediate results on the official websites — interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com, Results.Biharboardonline.com. Intermediate students from the Bihar Board can also check their results from education.indianexpress.com.
Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026, Interbiharboard.com LIVE: Check Update Here
Following the announcement of the Bihar Board Class 12 results, students will be required to visit their respective schools to collect the original BSEB 2026 mark sheets. For checking the results online, candidates must keep their BSEB Class 12 roll code and roll number ready, as these credentials are essential to access the scorecard.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Link: How to download marksheet at interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com?
In the previous academic session, the Bihar Board recorded stream-wise pass percentages of 82.75% in Arts, 94.77% in Commerce, and 89.66% in Science. This year, the overall pass percentage has been reported at 86.56%, reflecting a balanced performance across streams compared to last year’s results.
The Bihar Board Class 12 results will be available for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Once the BSEB result link is activated, students who appeared for the intermediate examinations will be able to check their scores and download their marksheets from the official websites using their login credentials. The Bihar Board intermediate examinations were conducted from February 2 to 13, 2026, for a total of 13,17,846 students, including 6,75,844 girls and 6,42,002 boys. Students are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass. Along with the results, the board will also release stream-wise pass percentages and the list of toppers.