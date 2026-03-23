Results.Biharboardonline.com, Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: BSEB Inter marksheets today

Following the announcement of the Bihar Board Class 12 results, students will be required to visit their respective schools to collect the original BSEB 2026 mark sheets. For checking the results online, candidates must keep their BSEB Class 12 roll code and roll number ready, as these credentials are essential to access the scorecard.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Link: How to download marksheet at interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com?

In the previous academic session, the Bihar Board recorded stream-wise pass percentages of 82.75% in Arts, 94.77% in Commerce, and 89.66% in Science. This year, the overall pass percentage has been reported at 86.56%, reflecting a balanced performance across streams compared to last year’s results.