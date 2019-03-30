Bihar Board 12th results today: How to check

Bihar Board BSEB 12th results: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of Intermediate, Class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) examinations on Saturday, March 30, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from it, the results are available at indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

The results will be available from 1 pm. The Bihar board intermediate examination was concluded on February 16, 2019.

BSEB 12th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, a total of 12.07 lakh students have appeared for the Intermediate exams. In the Inter science exam, 45 per cent passed while in the commerce 82 per cent students have passed. Similarly, in the arts stream, 42 per cent students have passed.

In 2018, around 12.8 lakh students had appeared in the Bihar board examination. Kalpana Kumari has topped the Bihar board intermediate examination with 434 marks and Nidhi Sinha has topped in the Commerce stream with 434 marks.