Bihar BSEB 12th results 2018 declared at biharboard.ac.in, Kalpana Kumari tops the exam

Bihar Board 12th result 2018: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 12 result today. A total of 12.07 lakh students appeared for their Intermediate exams at 1,384 centres. In the Inter science exam, 45 per cent passed while in the commerce 82 per cent students have passed. Similarly, in the arts stream, 42 per cent students have passed. Students can check the result through the official website i.e. biharboard.ac.in. In case due to heavy traffic, one is unable to open this website, he/she may also check their respective scores at partner website — indiaresults.com or http://www.bsebssresult.com and http://www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.. The practicals were held from January 11 to 25 and the theory exams were conducted from February 6 to 16.

The Delhi University registration will be closed tomorrow on June 7. Therefore, the result is released today. The officials have also said that they were prepared with the inter result, however they took to time to avoid any error.

Top 3 rank holders in the Science stream are Kalpana Kumari, Abhinav and Rudresh Raj Verma. In the commerce stream, Nidhi Sinha from RDS College Muzaffarpur became secured 434 marks. In the Arts stream, Kusum Kri from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui got top position with 424 marks.

The toppers will get 1 lakh cash prize with a laptop and a Kindle e-reader tab from the government of Bihar. A cash prize of 75000 will be given to the second topper and cash prize of 50000 will be given to the third topper with a laptop. The fourth and fifth topper will get 15000 cash prize with a laptop each.

The BSEB declared the result today as the admission process for the Delhi university closes tomorrow, that is, June 7, 2018. In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

Students can check the result through official website i.e biharboard.ac.in. Then click on the link ‘result’, a new page will open. Fill in your credentials and submit. The result for the intermediate exam will be displayed. Download it and save it for the further use.

Last year, about 13 lakh students had appeared for the Inter examination which was held between 14-25 February. The shocking results came against the backdrop of stringent measures taken by the Bihar government this year to ensure a cheating-free examination in view of the toppers scam last year.

Only 30.11 per cent of students passed the test in the Science stream as the results, declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman Anand Kishore, showed. The results were dismal in the Arts stream too where a meagre 37 per cent of the examinees could pass the test. In the Commerce stream, however, the pass percentage was 73.76.

