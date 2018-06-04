Bihar Board BSEB 12th results 2018: Intermediate Class 12 results today at biharboard.ac.in

BSEB 12th results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, biharboard.ac.in BSEB 12th results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, biharboard.ac.in

BSEB 12th results 2018: The Bihar board will declare the results of Intermediate Class 12 examination today, on June 6, 2018. “The results will be declared at 4:30 PM in presence of state Education Minister KN Prasad Verma and Chairperson, Bihar board, Anand Kishor” mentioned the official. All the candidates who appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official websites, biharboard.ac.in, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the official said. Meanwhile, the results of Class 10 examination will be declared on June 20, as per schedule, said the official.

Due to heavy traffic if the websites go slow, the results will be available at indiaresults.com. This year, 17.70 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations while 12.80 lakh students wrote the class 12 examination. The Class 12 examination was held from February 6 to February 16, 2018, at around 1,384 centres across the state.

To curb rampant cheating and paper leak, the board this year took stringent measures. According to reports, 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the intermediate examination.BSEB has also introduced a stipend of Rs 1,200 for Class 10 toppers. The Class 11 students will have to score at least 60 per cent marks to be eligible for the scholarship in Class 12.

Five toppers of Class 12 will receive Rs 1,500 per month from the government depending on the duration of the course they are pursuing. For instance, a medical student will get the benefits for five years, engineer for four years and somebody pursuing non-professional courses will get the scholarship for three years.

Last year, only 30.11 per cent of students passed the test in the Science stream, while the pass percentage in Arts stream was 37 per cent and 73.76 per cent cleared the examination successfully in Commerce stream.

