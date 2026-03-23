Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Link: How to download marksheet at interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com?

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026 Roll Number Wise Check on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com: The Bihar Board, Patna, will today release BSEB Class 12th results at its official website. The BSEB Intermediate results will be announced in a press conference headed by Bihar’s Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, and the Board’s chief, Anand Kishore, at the Sinha Library. These are the websites to check Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th results: interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com.

Live| Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026

Additionally, as in the previous year, education.indianexpress.com is also hosting the BSEB Class 12th results.

To pass the Bihar board examination 2026, students will need 33 per cent across the subjects in which they appeared in theory papers, while for the practical, the qualifying marks are 40 per cent.

BSEB Class 12th Results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites — interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com

Step 2: Navigate to the “Examination Results” section.

Step 3: Select “Senior Secondary Annual Examination 2026”.

Step 4: Choose your respective stream (Science, Commerce, Arts, or Vocational).

Step 5: Enter your Roll Number and Roll Code in the designated fields.

Step 6: Click on the “Submit” button to view your result. Ensure to download your scorecards for future reference.

After the declaration of the Bihar Board 12th Result, students must visit their respective schools to collect the original BSEB 2026 mark sheets. To check the Bihar Board Class 12 result online, students need their Class 12 roll code and roll number.

First Division: Students who score 300 marks or more in total are placed in the first division category

Second Division: Students who score between 225 and 300 marks are placed in the second division category

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Third Division: Students who score between 150 and 225 marks are placed in the third division category.

In the last academic session, the overall pass percentages for different streams were 82.75% of students in the Arts stream, 94.77% students in the Commerce stream. In the Science stream, 89.66% of students successfully passed the examination. The overall pass percentage this year stands at 86.56 per cent.