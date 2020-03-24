Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result time, websites, toppers’ names

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has decided to declare the results of intermediate or class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce streams examinations on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The students can check the result through the official websites bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Unlike previous years, the BSEB will not hold any press conference due to coronavirus outbreak. This year, over 12 lakh students appeared for the intermediate examination that was concluded on February 13.
READ | How to check BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate 12th result
The students can check the results through the websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Click on the ‘download result’ link. Enter roll number/ registration number. The results will appear on screen. Download and take a print out for further reference. Meanwhile, they can check this page for the direct Bihar Board class 12th result direct link.
Last year, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of Intermediate, class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) on March 30, much before other state and Central boards. The evaluation process for class 10 or matric has been put on hold till March 31 by the Bihar Board.
Highlights
The Bihar board Class 12 results will be announced on Tuesday, March 24. The results will be at all the official websites including the private sites.
The students can get the results through bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Apart from it, the results are available at indiaresults.com, examresults.net.
Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage
Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.
The Bihar board will release the intermediate, class 12 results soon. The students can check the results through the websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the results of the intermediate, 12th board examination today. The students can check the result through the official websites bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in