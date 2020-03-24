Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result time, websites, toppers’ names

BSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Results to be available at these websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Representational image/ file BSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Results to be available at these websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Representational image/ file

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has decided to declare the results of intermediate or class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce streams examinations on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The students can check the result through the official websites bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Unlike previous years, the BSEB will not hold any press conference due to coronavirus outbreak. This year, over 12 lakh students appeared for the intermediate examination that was concluded on February 13.

READ | How to check BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate 12th result

The students can check the results through the websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Click on the ‘download result’ link. Enter roll number/ registration number. The results will appear on screen. Download and take a print out for further reference. Meanwhile, they can check this page for the direct Bihar Board class 12th result direct link.

Last year, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of Intermediate, class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) on March 30, much before other state and Central boards. The evaluation process for class 10 or matric has been put on hold till March 31 by the Bihar Board.