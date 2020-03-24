Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result time, websites, toppers’ names

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The students can check the result through the official websites bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results will be released shortly

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 24, 2020 7:18:40 pm
BSEB inter 12th result 2020 BSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Results to be available at these websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Representational image/ file 

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has decided to declare the results of intermediate or class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce streams examinations on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The students can check the result through the official websites bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Unlike previous years, the BSEB will not hold any press conference due to coronavirus outbreak. This year, over 12 lakh students appeared for the intermediate examination that was concluded on February 13.

READ | How to check BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate 12th result

The students can check the results through the websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Click on the ‘download result’ link. Enter roll number/ registration number. The results will appear on screen. Download and take a print out for further reference. Meanwhile, they can check this page for the direct Bihar Board class 12th result direct link.

Last year, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of Intermediate, class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) on March 30, much before other state and Central boards. The evaluation process for class 10 or matric has been put on hold till March 31 by the Bihar Board. 

Live Blog

BSEB inter 12th result LIVE UPDATES | Results to be available at these websites bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Highlights

    19:18 (IST)24 Mar 2020
    Bihar Board 12th results 2020: Check via these websites

    The Bihar board Class 12 results will be announced on Tuesday, March 24. The results will be at all the official websites including the private sites.

    The students can get the results through bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Apart from it, the results are available at indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

    19:15 (IST)24 Mar 2020
    BSEB 12th results 2020: How to check

    Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

    Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage

    Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number

    Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

    Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

    19:13 (IST)24 Mar 2020
    Websites to check Bihar board inter results

    The Bihar board will release the intermediate, class 12 results soon. The students can check the results through the websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    19:02 (IST)24 Mar 2020
    BSEB inter 12th result 2020 today

    The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the results of the intermediate, 12th board examination today. The students can check the result through the official websites bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    BSEB inter 12th result 2020 LIVE: Results to be available at these websites- bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    BSEB inter 12th result 2020 LIVE: The evaluation of matric class 10 answer sheets will begin on March 12, 2020. “The board has set the deadline to submit the evaluated answer sheets by March 30 and the result will be released on April, like last year,” the official mentioned. Last year, the result was released on April 6 in a record 29 days from the conclusion of examination.

    To pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject. To achieve first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd