Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2018 Highlights: 52.95% pass, students protest

BSEB 12th Result 2018, Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2018 Highlights: The wait of over 12,07,986 students came to an end with the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna announcing the results for Bihar Board Class 12 examination for all the three streams — Arts, Commerce and Science. Students can check their respective scores at the official website — biharboard.ac.in. The scores are available at partner websites such as http://www.bsebssresult.com and http://www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Five toppers of Class 12 will receive Rs 1,500 per month from the government depending on the duration of the course they are pursuing.
Kalpana Kumari who has secured all India rank 1 in NEET 2018 has once again emerged as the topper in Bihar Intermediate examination from Science stream, scoring with 434 marks. The second rank has been obtained by Abhinav and Rudresh Raj Verma stands at the third position. A total of 44 per cent students cleared in Science, 82 per cent passed in Commerce stream. 42 per cent students cleared the Arts stream examination successfully.
In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject. In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. The exams were conducted from February 6 to February 16, 2018, at around 1,384 centres across the state.
The Bihar Board has announced the results of Class 12 on June 6 and nearly 50 per cent students have flunked in the exams. Some have started the protest outside the BSEB office, Patna against the poor result.
This year, the Bihar Board has taken several steps for more transparency in the examination process. This includes bar-coded answer sheets, 50 per cent objective questions on OMR sheets, asking students to remove their shoes and socks during the examination, and cancelling home centres for practical examinations.
The pass percentages in the three streams have also gone up, while the increase in the science stream was not as high as the jump recorded in the two other streams. The toppers for the three streams were Nidhi Sinha (commerce), Kusum Kumari (arts) and Kalpana Kumari (science).
The students will able to apply for scrutiny through online mode. This year, 47.05 per cent students have failed in Bihar Board Class 12 examination. All those students who are not satisfied with their result can apply for scrutiny. The registration will begin from June 13 and will continue till June 20. The forms will be available offline at BSEB's regional centers at Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, Chappra, Munger, and Saharsa. Students can register through official website also at biharboard.ac.in
Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma, along with BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore and top officials of the Education Department, announced the results at a press conference. As compared to overall pass percentage of 35.24 per cent last year, this year’s pass percentage was 52.95 per cent.
As low pass percentage has been recorded this year, there are a few who have showed concern regarding the same.
Topper Kalpana Kumari also tweeted about her success, thanking each one for congratulating her.
Rank 1: Kusum Kumari(Simultala Awasiya Vidhyalaya. Simultala,Jamui)424 marks
Rank 2: Priyangi Mehta(Sri Arvind Mahila College, Patna)422 marks
Rank 3: Pragya Pranjal (Simultala Awasiya vidhyalaya, Simultala, Jamui)419 marks
Rank 4: Ritika Kumari(Rajkiyakrit SS school, Saran)417
Rank 5: Pooja Kumari (Simultala Awasiya Vidhyalayam,Simultala, Jamui)416
Rank 1: Kalpana Kumari (YKJM college, Tariyani, Sheohar) (434 marks)
Rank 2: Abhinav Adarsh (Simultala Awasiya Vidhyalaya, Simultala,Jamuli) 421 marks
Rank 3: Rudresh Raj (SAE college,Jamui) 420 marks
Rank 4: Rishu Raj (Gaya College), Satish Dhawangot (Simultala Awasiya Vidhyalaya) (415 marks)
Rank 5: Martand Prakash (Gaya college), Rishi Raj (Gaya College) and Aditi Arya (MM Memorial Urdu H/5 Gopalganj) (414 marks)
Arond 17,258 students secured first division in Commerce stream, drafting a pass percentage of 33.98. 25,109 students grabbed second division, and 3,989 students hold third division. 46,381 students cleared the examination successfully which is 91.32 percent. 29,637 students male students cleared the examination successfully, while 16,744 students became successful in the examination.
Kusum Kumari has topped in Arts stream with 424 marks. She is a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui
Nidhi Sinha has topped in the Commerce stream with 434 marks. She is a student of RDS College, Muzzafarpur
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), this year, directed students to sit in exams while wearing slippers or flip-flops and not shoes along with socks. 'There is nothing new in this order to students appearing in Class 10 exams from February 21. It is a usual practice in other examinations held in the state. The board decided to adopt the practice from this year,' BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, who issued the instructions on Sunday, said.
Those who have scored low or have failed in the language subjects, there were not granted grace marks
Last year, a total of 7,94,622 students failed to clear the examination which, due to strict measures taken. This was a sharp decrease from 2016’s results. The topper was Kushboo Kumari from Science stream, with 431 marks out of 500 (86.2 per cent). In Commerce stream, Priyanshu Jaiswal from College of Commerce topped registering 408 marks out of 500 (81.6 per cent). In Arts stream, Ganesh Kumar from Samastipur bagged the first position. He got 413 marks out of 500 (82.6 per cent).
The toppers will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each, along with a laptop and a kindle e-reader. The second and third topper will get a cash prize of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 each and the fourth and fifth rank holder from each stream will get Rs 15,000 and a laptop each. This year, almost 12,07,986 students had appeared for the Bihar intermediate Class 12 exams.
The Bihar Board has confirmed that the declaration time is 4:30 pm. Once the results are declared, students from all the three streams will be able to check the same at biharboard.ac.in. In case due to heavy traffic, if one is unable to open this website, he/she may also check their respective scores at other websites such as http://www.bsebssresult.com, http://www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.
Reports suggest that at least 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the intermediate examination.
This year, Bihar Board had made significant changes to the exam pattern which included introduction of 50% objective questions. For objective questions, students were provided with a separate OMR sheet. The board had also introduced coded answer sheets this year to avoid any malpractice during the evaluation process.
Over 65 percent students fail exams after crackdown on cheating Surprisingly, out of the 12.61 lakh students who appeared in the BSEB exams this year, only 4.37 lakh — or 34.65 percent — passed the exams while over 8 lakh have failed.
A teacher from Govt Higher Secondary (+2) School, Madhubani has posted best wishes for his students. He has also requested parents to not get upset of their wards get less marks.
The practicals were held from January 11 to 25 this year and the theory exams were conducted from February 6 to 16. The results will be released for all the three streams, i.e Arts, Commerce and Science. This year, almost 12,07,986 students had appeared for the Bihar intermediate Class 12 exams at 1,384 centres.
In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed