Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2018 Highlights: 52.95% pass, students protest

BSEB 12th Result 2018: The result will be available at biharboard.ac.in, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in BSEB 12th Result 2018: The result will be available at biharboard.ac.in, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB 12th Result 2018, Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2018 Highlights: The wait of over 12,07,986 students came to an end with the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna announcing the results for Bihar Board Class 12 examination for all the three streams — Arts, Commerce and Science. Students can check their respective scores at the official website — biharboard.ac.in. The scores are available at partner websites such as http://www.bsebssresult.com and http://www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Five toppers of Class 12 will receive Rs 1,500 per month from the government depending on the duration of the course they are pursuing.

Kalpana Kumari who has secured all India rank 1 in NEET 2018 has once again emerged as the topper in Bihar Intermediate examination from Science stream, scoring with 434 marks. The second rank has been obtained by Abhinav and Rudresh Raj Verma stands at the third position. A total of 44 per cent students cleared in Science, 82 per cent passed in Commerce stream. 42 per cent students cleared the Arts stream examination successfully.

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject. In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. The exams were conducted from February 6 to February 16, 2018, at around 1,384 centres across the state.