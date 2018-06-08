Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2018 Highlights: 52.95% pass, students protest

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Bihar Board 12th Result 2018, BSEB Intermediate result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will publish the result of Class 12 or Inter exams on their official websites - biharboard.ac.in and also at partner websites such as www.bsebssresult.com and www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2018 12:23:03 pm
bseb, bseb 12th result 2018, bihar board result, bihar 12th result 2018 BSEB 12th Result 2018: The result will be available at  biharboard.ac.in, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB 12th Result 2018, Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2018 Highlights: The wait of over 12,07,986 students came to an end with the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna announcing the results for Bihar Board Class 12 examination for all the three streams — Arts, Commerce and Science. Students can check their respective scores at the official website — biharboard.ac.in. The scores are available at partner websites such as http://www.bsebssresult.com and http://www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Five toppers of Class 12 will receive Rs 1,500 per month from the government depending on the duration of the course they are pursuing.

Kalpana Kumari who has secured all India rank 1 in NEET 2018 has once again emerged as the topper in Bihar Intermediate examination from Science stream, scoring with 434 marks. The second rank has been obtained by Abhinav and Rudresh Raj Verma stands at the third position. A total of 44 per cent students cleared in Science, 82 per cent passed in Commerce stream. 42 per cent students cleared the Arts stream examination successfully.

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject. In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. The exams were conducted from February 6 to February 16, 2018, at around 1,384 centres across the state.

Live Blog

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2018 LIVE updates: Intermediate exam result today at biharboard.ac.in. Check toppers' names, merit list and pass percentage here

12:21 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Failed Bihar Board 12th students protest against poor results

The Bihar Board has announced the results of Class 12 on June 6 and nearly 50 per cent students have flunked in the exams. Some have started the protest outside the BSEB office, Patna against the poor result. 

12:07 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Steps taken by the Bihar Board to curb malpractice

This year, the Bihar Board has taken several steps for more transparency in the examination process. This includes bar-coded answer sheets, 50 per cent objective questions on OMR sheets, asking students to remove their shoes and socks during the examination, and cancelling home centres for practical examinations.

12:06 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th toppers 2018

The pass percentages in the three streams have also gone up, while the increase in the science stream was not as high as the jump recorded in the two other streams. The toppers for the three streams were Nidhi Sinha (commerce), Kusum Kumari (arts) and Kalpana Kumari (science).

11:44 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Bihar Board 12th exam 2018 scrutiny dates

The students will able to apply for scrutiny through online mode. This year, 47.05 per cent students have failed in Bihar Board Class 12 examination. All those students who are not satisfied with their result can apply for scrutiny. The registration will begin from June 13 and will continue till June 20. The forms will be available offline at BSEB's regional centers at Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, Chappra, Munger, and Saharsa. Students can register through official website also at biharboard.ac.in

11:34 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
BSEB result 2018 data

Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma, along with BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore and top officials of the Education Department, announced the results at a press conference. As compared to overall pass percentage of 35.24 per cent last year, this year’s pass percentage was 52.95 per cent.

03:06 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Concern over low pass percentage

As low pass percentage has been recorded this year, there are a few who have showed concern regarding the same.

03:04 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Topper thanks well wishers

Topper Kalpana Kumari also tweeted about her success, thanking each one for congratulating her.

18:14 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar congratulates NEET 2018 topper Kalpana Kumari
18:01 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th results 2018: Toppers in Arts stream

Rank 1: Kusum Kumari(Simultala Awasiya Vidhyalaya. Simultala,Jamui)424 marks

Rank 2: Priyangi Mehta(Sri Arvind Mahila College, Patna)422 marks

Rank 3: Pragya Pranjal (Simultala Awasiya vidhyalaya, Simultala, Jamui)419 marks

Rank 4: Ritika Kumari(Rajkiyakrit SS school, Saran)417

Rank 5: Pooja Kumari (Simultala Awasiya Vidhyalayam,Simultala, Jamui)416

17:53 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th results 2018: Toppers in Science stream

Rank 1: Kalpana Kumari (YKJM college, Tariyani, Sheohar) (434 marks)

Rank 2: Abhinav Adarsh (Simultala Awasiya Vidhyalaya, Simultala,Jamuli) 421 marks

Rank 3: Rudresh Raj (SAE college,Jamui) 420 marks

Rank 4: Rishu Raj (Gaya College), Satish Dhawangot (Simultala Awasiya Vidhyalaya) (415 marks)

Rank 5: Martand Prakash (Gaya college), Rishi Raj (Gaya College) and Aditi Arya (MM Memorial Urdu H/5 Gopalganj) (414 marks) 

17:43 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th result 2018: 33.98% secures first division in Commerce

Arond 17,258 students secured first division in Commerce stream, drafting a pass percentage of 33.98. 25,109 students grabbed second division, and 3,989 students hold third division. 46,381 students cleared the examination successfully which is 91.32 percent. 29,637 students male students cleared the examination successfully, while 16,744 students became successful in the examination.

17:24 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th results 2018: Official website goes down

17:15 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th results 2018: Kalpana Kumari topped Inter examination by securing 434 marks

17:08 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th results 2018: Kusum Kumari tops in Arts

Kusum Kumari has topped in Arts stream with 424 marks. She is a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui

17:04 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th results 2018: Nidhi tops in Commerce stream

Nidhi Sinha has topped in the Commerce stream with 434 marks. She is a student of RDS College, Muzzafarpur

17:02 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th results 2018: Toppers in Science stream

Kalpana Kumari

Abhinav

Rudresh Raj Verma

16:59 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th results 2018: Nidhi tops in Commerce stream

Nidhi has topped in the Commerce stream with 434 marks.

16:54 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th Result 2018: Kalpana Kumari holds first position with 434

Kalpana Kumari topped the Bihar board intermediate examination with 434 marks. 

16:48 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th Result 2018: 17% increase in pass percentage

The results of Bihar board BSEB 12th result has been declared. There is an increase of 17% pass percentage from the last year  

16:42 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th results 2018: Students sit in exams wearing slippers

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), this year, directed students to sit in exams while wearing slippers or flip-flops and not shoes along with socks. 'There is nothing new in this order to students appearing in Class 10 exams from February 21. It is a usual practice in other examinations held in the state. The board decided to adopt the practice from this year,' BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, who issued the instructions on Sunday, said.

16:39 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th results 2018: No grace marks for students failed in languages

Those who have scored low or have failed in the language subjects, there were not granted grace marks

16:37 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th Results 2018: Results to be available soon at official websites, biharboard.ac.in

The results of Bihar board BSEB  Class 12 results will be availble soon at  biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

16:31 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th results 2018: 15% increment in Science

The results of Bihar board BSEB Class 12 examination has been declared. 45 percent students cleared in Science, a sharp increase of 15 percent from the last year

16:27 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th results 2018: 42% passed in Arts stream

This year, 42 percent students cleared the Arts stream examination successfully.

16:24 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th results 2018: 45% passed in Science, 82% passed in Commerce

The results of Bihar board BSEB Class 12 examination has been declared. 45 percent students cleared in Science, 82 percent passed in Commerce stream.

16:20 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th Result 2018: Inter result declared at biharboard.ac.in

The results Bihar board Class 12 examination has been declared at biharboard.ac.in

16:11 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th Results 2018: Official websites to check results

The students can check the results through the official websites, biharboard.ac.in, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

16:07 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
16:06 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
16:04 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th results 2018: Press conference to begin

The results of Bihar board BSEB Intermediate Class 12 (Science, Commerce) examination will be announced shortly in presence of Education Minister KN Prasad Verma.  

15:53 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th results 2017: 7,94,622 flunked

Last year, a total of 7,94,622 students failed to clear the examination which, due to strict measures taken. This was a sharp decrease from 2016’s results. The topper was Kushboo Kumari from Science stream, with 431 marks out of 500 (86.2 per cent). In Commerce stream, Priyanshu Jaiswal from College of Commerce topped registering 408 marks out of 500 (81.6 per cent). In Arts stream, Ganesh Kumar from Samastipur bagged the first position. He got 413 marks out of 500 (82.6 per cent).

15:48 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
Bihar board BSEB 12th results 2018: Toppers will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh

The toppers will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each, along with a laptop and a kindle e-reader. The second and third topper will get a cash prize of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 each and the fourth and fifth rank holder from each stream will get Rs 15,000 and a laptop each. This year, almost 12,07,986 students had appeared for the Bihar intermediate Class 12 exams.

15:44 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
Bihar Board BSEB 12th Results 2018: When and where to check

The Bihar Board has confirmed that the declaration time is 4:30 pm. Once the results are declared, students from all the three streams will be able to check the same at biharboard.ac.in. In case due to heavy traffic, if one is unable to open this website, he/she may also check their respective scores at other websites such as http://www.bsebssresult.comhttp://www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

15:40 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
Bihar BSEB 12th results 2018: 114 students caught cheating

Reports suggest that at least 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the intermediate examination.

15:35 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB 12th results 2018: Measures taken by board to prevent cheating

This year, Bihar Board had made significant changes to the exam pattern which included introduction of 50% objective questions. For objective questions, students were provided with a separate OMR sheet. The board had also introduced coded answer sheets this year to avoid any malpractice during the evaluation process.

15:30 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
Bihar Class 12th result 2017

Over 65 percent students fail exams after crackdown on cheating Surprisingly, out of the 12.61 lakh students who appeared in the BSEB exams this year, only 4.37 lakh — or 34.65 percent — passed the exams while over 8 lakh have failed.

15:05 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
BSEB Class 12 Result at indiaresults

The result will be declared in an hour now.  Students can also check their scores at indiaresults.com

14:47 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
Best wishes from teachers: BSEB Results 2018

A teacher from Govt Higher Secondary (+2) School, Madhubani has posted best wishes for his students. He has also requested parents to not get upset of their wards get less marks.

14:39 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
Total number of students appeared

The practicals were held from January 11 to 25 this year and the theory exams were conducted from February 6 to 16. The results will be released for all the three streams, i.e Arts, Commerce and Science. This year, almost 12,07,986 students had appeared for the Bihar intermediate Class 12 exams at 1,384 centres.

14:22 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
Bihar Board grace marks policy

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed

bihar board, bseb, 12th result 2018 Bihar Board 12th result 2018: Check all the updates here

The results will be declared at 4:30 PM in presence of state Education Minister KN Prasad Verma and Chairperson, Bihar board, Anand Kishor. This year, almost 12,07,986 students had appeared for the Bihar intermediate Class 12 exams. According to reports, 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the intermediate examination.

 

