Bihar board 12th Topper Khushboo Kumari scores 86.02%; not happy with results

Bihar board 12th result 2017: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has declared the results for the Class 12 intermediate board exams 2017 and Khushboo Kumari has bagged the top position with 431 marks out of 500. Despite the 86.02 percent in her pocket, the topper is not happy with her results.

“I expected to get more than 95 per cent. I don’t know how this happened,” she said, according to a report by Prabhat Khabar. She has scored 98 in Maths, 91 in Physics, 91 in Chemistry, 73 in English and 78 in Hindi. This year, 37.13 per cent students in arts, 73.76 per cent in commerce and 30.11 per cent in science have passed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 35.25 per cent.

BJP leader Vinod Narayan Jha demanded the resignation of the education minister, according to reports. Department of Education Principal Secretary RK Mahajan has said that candidates who have failed can try again in the month of July. About 7,94,622 students (64.07 per cent of more than 12 lakh students who appeared for the exams) have failed this year from all streams and only 1,03,460 (8.34 per cent) have managed to score in the first division.

Among the toppers are Khushboo in the science stream, closely followed by Gulshan Kumar and Kunal Kumar in the second place with 429 marks and Priyanshu Nandan with 427 marks. In the Commerce stream it was Priyanshu Jaiswal who bagged the first position with 408 marks and Ganesh Kumar with 82.6 per cent bagged the first position in the arts stream.

