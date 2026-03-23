Bihar Board 12th Intermediate Result 2026: Minister Sunil Kumar to declare results on these websites

The BSEB Intermediate marksheets can be checked on the official website-- interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com and at IE Education Portal. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/Representative)

Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board will today release the results for BSEB Class 12. The BSEB Intermediate marksheets can be checked on the official website– interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com and at IE Education Portal. In a press conference, the results will be released by Sunil Kumar, the state’s education minister, along with BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore. The Bihar Board Class 12 results will be available for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

Live| Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026

BSEB conducted its Class 12 intermediate examinations between February 2 and 13, 2026, with a participation of 13.17 lakh students — 6.75 lakh girls and 6.42 lakh boys. To qualify, candidates must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. In the press conference, the board will also publish stream-wise pass percentages along with the names of the toppers. Students will be able to access their marksheets through the official BSEB result portals by following the prescribed download steps.