Bihar Board 12th Intermediate Result 2026: Minister Sunil Kumar to declare results on these websites

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Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board will today release the results for BSEB Class 12. The BSEB Intermediate marksheets can be checked on the official website– interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com and at IE Education Portal. In a press conference, the results will be released by Sunil Kumar, the state’s education minister, along with BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore. The Bihar Board Class 12 results will be available for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.
Live| Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026
BSEB conducted its Class 12 intermediate examinations between February 2 and 13, 2026, with a participation of 13.17 lakh students — 6.75 lakh girls and 6.42 lakh boys. To qualify, candidates must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. In the press conference, the board will also publish stream-wise pass percentages along with the names of the toppers. Students will be able to access their marksheets through the official BSEB result portals by following the prescribed download steps.
The Bihar Board results can be checked on the official websites interbiharboard.com, and bsebexam.com. Additionally, as in the previous year, IE Education Portal is also hosting the BSEB Class 12th results. Students can check their mark sheets from the portal and can avoid traffic on the BSEB official website.
The BSEB Class 12 scorecard will display the candidate’s total marks along with their division status (first, second, or third division). However, students should note that the online scorecard will be provisional. The official mark sheet, signed by the Board, will be issued later and will be required for admission processes.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) annually rewards top-performing students with cash prizes, scholarships, and laptops. In a recent update, the board has increased the prize amounts for Class 10 and Class 12 toppers.
Students securing the first position in the Bihar Board exams will now receive a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, doubling the previous amount of Rs 1 lakh. Second-rank holders will be awarded Rs 1.5 lakh, up from Rs 75,000, while those in third place will receive Rs 1 lakh, an increase from Rs 50,000.
For Intermediate (Class 12) students ranking in the merit list, the cash prize has been raised to Rs 30,000 from Rs 15,000. In addition to these monetary rewards, top-ranking students will also receive a laptop, a certificate, and a medal as recognition of their academic excellence.