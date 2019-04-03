Bihar Board 12th result 2019: Scrutiny begins today, know how to apply

Bihar Board 12th result 2019: The scrutiny process for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 intermediate examination has started from today. Students who have appeared for the Bihar’s intermediate board examination and are not satisfied with their results can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets. The final result for these students will be released later.

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebinteredu.in. The online portal to apply for the scrutiny process will be closed on April 12, 2019. Students will have to submit a fee of Rs 120 and apply for the same at the official website of the board — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 12th result updates

BSEB 12th results 2019: How to apply

– Go to the official website

– Enter your roll code, roll number and mobile number.

– Sign in to the site.

– Enter your details in the fields provided, upload the necessary documents and pay the fee to apply for scrutiny.

– Keep a copy of your application for further reference.

This year, 79.76 per cent students have been declared successful. In arts, 4.25 examinees have passed, while in commerce it is 59,135. Similarly, in the science stream, 5.35 lakh students have passed.

The pass percentage is 76.53 in arts, 93.02 in commerce and 81.20 in science.

In the science stream, the top position has been jointly shared by Rohini Prakash of +2 High School Sarbahdi Nalanda and Pawan Kumar of Govt High School Kinjar Arwal. They have scored 473 out of 500 which is 94.6 per cent.