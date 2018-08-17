Bihar Board 12th compartment results date and time: Inter result to be declared on August 20

“The results cannot be declared today as it is a state mourning, the board is likely to declare the results on Monday, August 20,” said an official from BSEB “The results cannot be declared today as it is a state mourning, the board is likely to declare the results on Monday, August 20,” said an official from BSEB

BSEB 12th compartment results: Following the sad demise of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Bihar Board has postponed the Class 12 compartment exam result declaration, which was earlier scheduled to be declared on August 16. “Due to the demise of the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the results of Bihar BSEB Class 12 compartment exams was not declared yesterday. The results cannot be declared today also as it is a state mourning, the board is likely to declare the results on Monday, August 20,” said an official from BSEB.

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, biharboardonline.com, once released. Around 1.55 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year that was conducted between July 13 to 20.

Bihar Board passing marks

A candidate needs to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in theory paper and 40 per cent of total marks in practical to pass the intermediate exam. To obtain the first division, a student needs to get 300 marks, while for the second division, it is 225.

