Bihar Board 12th compartment results date and time: Results not coming tomorrow

BSEB 12th compartment results: Students who are waiting for the results of Bihar Board 12th compartment examinations should note that the results are not going to be declared tomorrow. “The result will not be released tomorrow, the board is expecting to release the result by the end of this month. The dates of the declaration of results will be announced soon,” said an official from BSEB. Earlier, an official mentioned that the results will be declared on August 20.

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, biharboardonline.com, once released. Around 1.55 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year that was conducted between July 13 to 20.

Bihar Board passing marks

A candidate needs to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in theory and 40 per cent of total marks in practical to pass the intermediate exam. To obtain the first division, a student needs to get 300 marks, while for the second division, it is 225.

Earlier, the result of BSEB Class 12 examination was declared on June 6. This year, around 6.31 lakh (35.24 per cent) students cleared the examination. 61 per cent students have passed in the Arts stream, 44 per cent in Science and 91 per cent in Commerce.

