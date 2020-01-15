Bihar Board BSEB 12th admit card released, check exam date

Bihar Board BSEB 12th admit card: The intermediate (Class 12) examination will be conducted from February 3 to 13, 2020 Bihar Board BSEB 12th admit card: The intermediate (Class 12) examination will be conducted from February 3 to 13, 2020

Bihar Board BSEB 12th admit card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Intermediate (Class 12) examination. The intermediate examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 3 to 13, 2020.

Earlier, the secondary (10th) hall ticket was released on January 13, 2020. The Madhyamik (Class 10) examination will be commenced from February 17, 2020

Bihar Board 12th admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites- biharboard.online, biharbordonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Bihar Board Intermediate Class 12 date sheet 2020

February 3, 2020

Morning shift- Physics

Afternoon shift- History, R.B. Hindi

February 4, 2020

Morning- Chemistry

Afternoon- Political Science, English

February 5

Morning- Biology

Afternoon

Economics, Foundation Course

February 6

Afternoon- Computer Science, Multi Media and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education

February 7

Morning- Mathematics

Afternoon- M.B, Vocational Trade-I

February 8

Morning- Agriculture, Music

Afternoon- Entrepreneurship, Geography

February 10

Morning- Language subject

Afternoon

Psychology, Vocational Trade-II

February 11

Afternoon shift- Philosophy, Vocational Trade- III

February 12

Morning- Language subject

Afternoon- Sociology, Business Studies, Related Subjects

February 13

Morning- Home Sciences, Economics

Afternoon- Accountancy.

Students have to reach the exam centre for about half an hour before the scheduled time. They will be given 15 minutes to read the paper.

