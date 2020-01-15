Bihar Board BSEB 12th admit card released, check exam date

Bihar Board BSEB 12th admit card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Intermediate (Class 12) examination. The intermediate examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 3 to 13, 2020.
Earlier, the secondary (10th) hall ticket was released on January 13, 2020. The Madhyamik (Class 10) examination will be commenced from February 17, 2020
Bihar Board 12th admit card released: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official websites- biharboard.online, biharbordonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link
Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth
Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Bihar Board Intermediate Class 12 date sheet 2020
February 3, 2020
Morning shift- Physics
Afternoon shift- History, R.B. Hindi
February 4, 2020
Morning- Chemistry
Afternoon- Political Science, English
February 5
Morning- Biology
Afternoon
Economics, Foundation Course
February 6
Afternoon- Computer Science, Multi Media and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education
February 7
Morning- Mathematics
Afternoon- M.B, Vocational Trade-I
February 8
Morning- Agriculture, Music
Afternoon- Entrepreneurship, Geography
February 10
Morning- Language subject
Afternoon
Psychology, Vocational Trade-II
February 11
Afternoon shift- Philosophy, Vocational Trade- III
February 12
Morning- Language subject
Afternoon- Sociology, Business Studies, Related Subjects
February 13
Morning- Home Sciences, Economics
Afternoon- Accountancy.
Students have to reach the exam centre for about half an hour before the scheduled time. They will be given 15 minutes to read the paper.
