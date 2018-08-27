Bihar Board 10th supplementary result 2018 date: Matric result by next week at bsebssresult.com

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: Inter results are out already Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: Inter results are out already

Bihar Board 10th result: The result of Class 10 supplementary examination is likely to be declared by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) by the next week. The students will be able to access the result by visiting the official websites — bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in. The matric exams were held in July.

The Bihar Board had on August 26 announced the result of Intermediate exams. In the annual exams, in Class 12, 17.70 lakh students appeared of it, 12.11 lakh students passed among which 6,67,505 are boys. There were 1,89,326 first division holders, 6,63,884 second division holders and 3,57,103 students got the third division.

In a bid to improve results, the Bihar Board had introduced 50 per cent objective questions for the first time in its bid to improve results.

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

