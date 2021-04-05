Bihar Board Madhyamik 10th Result 2021: When and where to check

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), Patna is set to release the class 10 exam result today. As many as 16.8 lakh students appeared for the madhyamik exam. Candidates who appeared for the matric exam can check their results, available at the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also check their class 10 results directly by entering credentials in the given link and get their marks at the registered email id and mobile number.

Last year, a total of 13.20 lakh students had passed the exam out of 13.20 lakh appeared. The candidates need to secure 40 per cent of the total to pass the exam.

Where to check:

The Bihar Board result can also be checked at the websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, schools will not release any offline result list. Students will have to check the results at the official websites only. The Bihar board had already announced the intermediate or class 12 results on March 26. Once the class 10 result declaration is over, the admission process will soon begin for class 11, 12 in schools affiliated with the BSEB.