Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to announce matric result this month, says Official

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 Date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will complete the evaluation process of the entire class 10 matriculation answer sheets within a week. The board chairman Anand Kishore told indianexpress.com that the evaluation process of the remaining papers will be completed by next week, following which, the post evaluation process will begin.

The evaluation of over 15.29 lakh candidates had earlier postponed till May 3 due to coronavirus pandemic.

“The post-evaluation process will take another 10 to 15 days to complete, following which the results will be announced by May-end,” chairman Anand Kishore said. If the process of results declaration get delayed due to lockdown, the board will announce the results by June first week, chairman said.

The students of both class 10, 12 can get marksheets in August. “The marksheets get printed in Delhi, and the process will start once lockdown lifted. The students of both matric and intermediate can get their marksheets by September,” the chairman said.

The board will also conduct the verification process of the toppers to avoid discrepancies. Earlier, the verification process of the class 12 toppers were conducted through Whatsapp video call, the result of which was announced on March 24. A total of 80.44 per cent students cleared the intermediate examination this year, with Neha Kumari secured the first rank with 476 marks.

The result for BSEB class 10 exam 2020 will be available online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. Last year, the pass percentage recorded high as 80.73 per cent, with 13.2 lakh students passed the matriculation examinations.

