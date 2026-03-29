Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 declared: 81.79% pass; scrutiny window opens April 1

The board also issued a unique ID to each student to ensure better tracking and identification in future examinations.(Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ representational) 17/06/2022 THANE

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Class 10 (Matric) results 2026 on March 29. The results were announced by Education Minister Sunil Kumar in the presence of BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor and are available on the official websites — result.biharboardonline.org and matricbiharboard.com.

Meanwhile, the students who are unsatisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny of their Class 10 answer sheets between April 1 and April 7, 2026.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 81.79%. A total of 15,10,928 students appeared for the examination, including 7,84,871 girls and 7,26,057 boys. Out of these, 12,35,743 students cleared the exam.

In terms of performance, 4,43,723 students secured first division, 4,75,511 students obtained second division, and 3,03,103 students passed in third division, while 13,406 students were placed in the pass category.