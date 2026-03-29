Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 declared: 81.79% pass; scrutiny window opens April 1

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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Class 10 (Matric) results 2026 on March 29. The results were announced by Education Minister Sunil Kumar in the presence of BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor and are available on the official websites — result.biharboardonline.org and matricbiharboard.com.
Meanwhile, the students who are unsatisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny of their Class 10 answer sheets between April 1 and April 7, 2026.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here
This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 81.79%. A total of 15,10,928 students appeared for the examination, including 7,84,871 girls and 7,26,057 boys. Out of these, 12,35,743 students cleared the exam.
In terms of performance, 4,43,723 students secured first division, 4,75,511 students obtained second division, and 3,03,103 students passed in third division, while 13,406 students were placed in the pass category.
In the merit list, 139 students secured ranks in the top 10, including 57 girls. Pushpanjali Kumari from Jamui and Sabreen Parveen from Vaishali jointly topped the exam with 492 marks (98.4%).
Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2026 (Direct Link): How to check marks
Notably, the board declared the results within 28 days of evaluation, making it one of the fastest result announcements to date. The evaluation process began on March 2, during which nearly 89.67 lakh answer sheets and OMR responses were assessed.
The BSEB attributed this efficiency to several technological reforms in the examination and scrutiny process. These included the use of pre-printed answer booklets and OMR sheets carrying barcodes and lithocodes for each student, reducing manual errors. Computerised formats were introduced, and in-house software was developed by the board’s IT team to accelerate result processing. Additionally, evaluation centres were equipped with multiple computers to streamline checking and data entry.
To ensure transparency and fairness, strict measures were implemented, including CCTV surveillance at all centres, videography arrangements, two-level frisking of candidates, and a zero-tolerance policy against malpractice. Entry to exam centres was tightly regulated, and access within a 200-metre radius was restricted during examinations.
The board also issued a unique ID to each student to ensure better tracking and identification in future examinations.
BSEB has consistently declared results in March in recent years, maintaining a faster turnaround compared to many other boards.