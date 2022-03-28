Bihar Board 10th Result not to be declared today, confirms official

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will not declare class 10 results today, an official from the Bihar Board has confirmed indianexpress.com. Students waiting for their class 10 BSEB results should keep checking the official website of BSEB — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in — for further official details.

Several media reports had claimed that the Bihar Board class 10 result was expected today. However, an official of the Bihar Boars School of Examination (BSEB) has confirmed to indianexpress.com that the result will not be declared on March 28, 2022.

Although there is no official confirmation about when will the result be declared, it can be expected soon.

BSEB class 10 result may have been released earlier but was pushed back due to a re-exam of mathematics for class 10. After the math exam had taken place on February 17, 2022, several students and other people took to social media to allege paper leak on social media. After numerous such reports, the BSEB officials decided to reschedule the math exam to March 24, 2022.

The re-exam for mathematics took place once again on March 24 between 9:30 am to 12:45 pm in 25 centres all over the state. The Board also made it clear that the students who miss the re-exam will be marked absent, irrespective of whether or not they had appeared for the original exam.

Recently, the Bihar Board had also released the result for class 12 board exams, in which the passing percentage increased to 80.15 per cent as compared to 78.04 per cent in 2021. The Board has also started the process for scrutiny of intermedia (class 12) result 2022.