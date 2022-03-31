Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Class 10 result to be declared today

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE News: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the class 10 results today. The BSEB matriculation exams had taken place between February 17 and 24, 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the BSEB official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

To check results, students will have to visit the BSEB official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in — and then click on the link for ‘results’ on the home page. Then, enter the registration and roll number to see the results.

This year, the results for class 10 exams had been delayed as the Bihar Board Matric (class 10) board exam for math was rescheduled in mid-March due to paper leak allegations. The exam, which was conducted on February 17, was rescheduled to March 24 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The exam was reconducted as several students and others had claimed on social media that the question paper for the mathematics exam was leaked prior to the exam.

The answer key for class 10 board exams was also released in the second week of March and students were given time till March 11, 2022, 5 pm to raise objections, if any.