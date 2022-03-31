scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Class 10 result to be declared today

BSEB Matric Result 2022 Live Updates, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Class 10 result Live News: Nearly eight lakh students are waiting for their result of the class 10 board exams that had taken place between February 17 and 24, 2022.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 31, 2022 10:11:12 am
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022, Bihar Board matric Result 2022 LiveBihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: The students can check the results through the website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE News: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the class 10 results today. The BSEB matriculation exams had taken place between February 17 and 24, 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the BSEB official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

To check results, students will have to visit the BSEB official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.inand then click on the link for ‘results’ on the home page. Then, enter the registration and roll number to see the results. 

This year, the results for class 10 exams had been delayed as the Bihar Board Matric (class 10) board exam for math was rescheduled in mid-March due to paper leak allegations. The exam, which was conducted on February 17, was rescheduled to March 24 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The exam was reconducted as several students and others had claimed on social media that the question paper for the mathematics exam was leaked prior to the exam.

The answer key for class 10 board exams was also released in the second week of March and students were given time till March 11, 2022, 5 pm to raise objections, if any.

Live Blog

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric result at 1 pm, Direct Link at Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Time Live

09:58 (IST)31 Mar 2022
BSEB to release result at 1 pm.

As per the official information released by the BSEB, the result will be declared at 1 pm. Once the result is declared, candidates can check their scores on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in by using their roll number and other credentials. 

09:50 (IST)31 Mar 2022
BSEB Class 10 result to be out today

The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the class 10 results today at 1 pm. Students will be able to check their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

BSEB Class 10 result, BSEB result

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date, Time: The BSEB matric exams had taken place between February 17 and 24, 2022. However, this year, the results were delayed due to paper leak allegations for the Mathematics exam, which was then rescheduled to March 24, 2022 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The class 10 result is scheduled to be released at 1 pm today (March 31). Scorecard and list of toppers will be announced on official BSEB website.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd