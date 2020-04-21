Bihar Board 10th result 2020 declaration updates

Bihar Board 10th Result Date: BSEB Patna to release result by May second week Bihar Board 10th Result Date: BSEB Patna to release result by May second week

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has further postponed the evaluation of Bihar Board class 10 answer sheets. The decision has been taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown until May 3, 2020, to curb the spreading of novel coronavirus.

There are chances that after the lockdown, the board will declare Bihar BSEB matric result 2020 by second or third week of May 2020. BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore said that about 75 per cent evaluation work is complete and it will take only 3 to 4 days for the board to prepare the result and complete the other process. The board official said that if the lockdown is not further extended after May 3, then the result for Class 10th can be expected to be out by or around May 10, 2020.

Bihar Board declared class 12 exam results in the midst of the lockdown. Ever since that, students of class 10 have been waiting for their result. As many as 15.29 lakh candidates, including 7.8 lakh girls, had appeared for the class 10 Bihar Board exams.

The result for Bihar board exam 2020 can be checked by the students online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. To view the result, students have to log in using roll code and roll number. To pass the exam, students need to obtain 30 per cent marks in practical exams and 40 percent marks in theory.

Last year, nearly13.2 lakh students passed the Bihar Board class 10 exam and the pass percentage was 80.73 percentage.

Many national and state level boards have postponed the release of class 10 and 12 examination results, while some are yet to conduct the exam for the rest of the papers.

CBSE class 10 board exam has been concluded except some examinations re-scheduled for northeast Delhi students. However, for class 12, CBSE is going to conduct exams for only main papers. CBSE has said it will work out a system to assess the students and performance for declaring the board exam results.

