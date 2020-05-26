BSEB 10th Result 2020: Result today at 12:30 pm BSEB 10th Result 2020: Result today at 12:30 pm

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has announced to release the class 10 board exam result on May 26 at 12:30 pm. Nearly 16 lakh students await the board exam results. With this announcement, the Bihar Board will become the first in the country to have declared both class 10 and 12 board exam results during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, 80.73 per cent of students had cleared the exam. To pass, one needs to obtain 30 per cent marks in a subject individually as well as in aggregate. Further, those who failed in one exam with less than 8 per cent difference or two subjects with not more than 4 per cent of the difference in marks obtained will be passed on grace marks, as per rules.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: When and where to check

Students can check their results at the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. To have the latest updates regarding the result from indianexpress.com and to know their results and score via SMS or email, candidates can also register in the box given below –

As per the official statement, the result will be available at 12:30 pm. However, due to the heavy traffic, the website might delay the display of marks. Last year, the result link was not activated till 24 hours of the declaration of the result and the board had hence faced criticism. This year, BSEB had informed to have used tech-based initiatives to declare results on time.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the result will not be displayed in individual schools, and students have to check the same at the official websites only. Further, the annual press conference where the board chairperson addresses students through media platforms will also not be held to ensure social distancing, the Bihar Board said, in an official statement.

