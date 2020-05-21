Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2020: When and where to check

Register here to get results. Representational image/ file Register here to get results. Representational image/ file

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the class 10 result this week. The board chairman Anand Kishore told indianexpress.com that there is some post-evaluation process left, following which the results can be declared any time. “On behalf of the board, we are setting a maximum deadline of four to five days to announce results. The matric exam results can be announced any time, may be tomorrow,” the chairman said.

This year, over 15.29 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam. The students can register here to get results.

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: When and where to check

Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. The students can also get their results directly via registering at indianexpress.com. One has to fill credentials in the box given below, by registering candidates sign-up to get result mark sheet on the registered mobile number and email address.

The mark sheets will be available in August. “The mark sheets get printed in Delhi, and the process will start once lockdown lifted. The students of both matric and intermediate can get their mark sheets by September,” chairman Anand Kishore said earlier.

Last year, over 16.35 lakh students appeared and the pass percentage recorded was at 80.73 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd