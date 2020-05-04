Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Decision on evaluation in next two days

Bihar BSEB 10th result 2020: The board might release the results before May 17 Bihar BSEB 10th result 2020: The board might release the results before May 17

Bihar BSEB 10th result 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to start the evaluation process of class 10 answer sheets amid lockdown. The board chairman Anand Kishore on Monday said around 75 per cent evaluation work is complete and it will take only three to four days for the board to prepare the result.

The board, therefore, may announce the result before the end of third phase of lockdown, that is, on May 17. The results of intermediate, class 12 examinations were declared during lockdown. The evaluation of the class 10 answersheets had been earlier postponed until May 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 15.29 lakh candidates have appeared for the matriculation examinations that was concluded on February 24.

The result for Bihar board exam 2020 will be available online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. To view the result, students have to log in using roll code and roll number. To pass the exam, students need to obtain 30 per cent marks in practical exams and 40 percent marks in theory.

Last year, the pass percentage recorded high as 80.73 per cent, with 13.2 lakh students passed the matriculation examinations.

