Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Meet toppers from last three years

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: As the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), Patna is all set to announce the much-awaited class 10 board exam results tomorrow, here is a look at the toppers from the past three years. Last year’s topper Sawan Raj Bharti had scored the highest in recent years with 97.2 per cent. It would be worth a wait to see if someone breaks his record this year.

In 2019, Bharti from a village in Bihar’s Banka district topped class 10 exams with 486 out of 500 marks or 97.2 per cent. Bharti, the son of a farmer, had told indianexpress.com that he wishes to become an IAS officer.

Last year, as many as nine out of the top 10 students including Bharti were students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), a residential school in Jamui. Even the 2019 topper was from SAV. Another interesting fact for this year would be to see if the school is able to deliver a hat-trick this year.

In 2018, Prerna Raj scored the top rank in BSEB class 10 results with 457 marks or 91.4 per cent. This was among the lowest scores obtained by a topper in the past three years. In 2019, as many as 1.89 lakh students obtained the first division. Those who obtain marks above 225 are considered to have obtained first division in the Bihar Board class 10 exam.

In 2018, most of the students scored second division – as many as 3.67 lakh. The pass percentage that year was 68.89 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage increased to 80.73 per cent. A record low pass percentage was in 2017 when only 51.37 per cent could clear the exam.

In 2017, Prem Kumar topped the class 10 exam with 465 marks or 93 per cent. He was from Govind Singh High school. This year too, however, SAV had given as many as 11 students in the top 10 (there was a joint rank-holder). A total of 21 students were in the top 10 that year with several students obtaining the same marks. Only 51.37 per cent passed as 8.56 lakh cleared the test.

