Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Major changes announced over the years

BSEB class 10th result is expected this week (Representational image) BSEB class 10th result is expected this week (Representational image)

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 Date: As over 15 lakh students await the Bihar School Education Board’s class 10 results scheduled to be declared this week, here is a list of major changes the board has announced over the years. As a result of their initiatives, the Bihar Board had become the first board in the country to announce its results amid a global pandemic in India. It was the second consecutive year for the fastest result, for BSEB.

The state board has also shown significant improvement in the pass percentage from 50 per cent in 2017 to 80.44 per cent in intermediate or class 12 results this year, and 80.73 per cent in matriculation exam last year. Behind this success, a major reason is cited to be the change in the exam pattern.

Exam pattern: For the current year, the BSEB had made as many as 50 per cent of questions into objective-type while the rest remained subjective. For subjects like physics, chemistry, biology, etc, for which the theory exam is of 70 marks, around 35 marks will be awarded to MCQ questions.

Marking scheme: The most recent announcement for the board is of the upcoming academic year of 2021 in which, instead of two 50-mark language papers, one 100-marks exam will be held. The number of additional subjects has also increased. In line with CBSE, students will have the option to select six subjects and the best of five will be calculated. Students will also have the option to chose an elective subject. In case a student fails in one of the major subjects, the marks of the elective subject will be counted. This too, is expected to improve the pass percentage further.

Verification of toppers: After the infamous incident of 2016, when the BSEB topper did not know answers to basic questions, the board has started verifying the answer scripts of top-scoring students. For the current year, due to the pandemic, the verification is being conducted through WhatsApp-based video conferencing. Students are reportedly made to write some questions to match handwriting and are quizzed on subject-related matters.

Tech initiatives: The state board claims to have deployed a new software which increases the speed of processing result by 16 per cent. This was a new introduction to this year’s results. The Board had set up a new data centre at the cost of Rs 7.97 crore with capacity to store 200 TB worth of records online in a secure manner.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd