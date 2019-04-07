Bihar Board 10th result 2019: Scrutiny process to begin April 9, how to apply

Bihar Board 10th result 2019: The scrutiny process for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 matric examination will begin from April 9. Students who have appeared for the Bihar’s matriculation examination and are not satisfied with their results can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets. The final result for these students will be released later.

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebinteredu.in. The online portal to apply for the scrutiny process will be closed on April 18, 2019.

Students will have to submit a fee of Rs 120 and apply for the same at the official website of the board — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB 10th result 2019: How to apply for scrutiny process

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link for scrutiny process

Step 3: Enter your roll code, roll number and mobile number.

Step 4: In the new window, enter your details in the fields provided, upload the necessary documents and pay the fee to apply for scrutiny.

Step 5: Keep a copy of your application for further reference.

This year, around 13.2 lakh students (13,20,036) students clear the Bihar board class 10 examination. The pass percentage reached a record 80.73 per cent. A total of 6,83,990 boys became successful, while 6,36,046 girls cleared the examination.

Sawan Raj Bharti from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui topped the Class 10 examination with 486 marks (97.2 per cent).