Bihar Board 10th result 2019 not releasing on April 5, beware of rumours: BSEB

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2019 Date: Amid the news of Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) announcing the results of class 10, BSEB official has clarified that no official date of result has been decided yet. Talking to indianexpress.com, a BSEB official said, “The dates are yet to be announced. There is no confirmation on any date as of yet and final dates will be announced soon.” He added, “Do not follow rumours.”

After the BSEB had announced the result for class 12 exams on Saturday (March 30, 2019), there have been reports that class 10 exam results will be released by April 5, 2019. Officials have rubbished any such claims. Meanwhile, in class 12, as many as 81.20 per cent students have passed from the science stream, and 93.02 per cent from the commerce stream while it is 76.53 per cent from arts stream.

Pawan Kumar topped the Class 12 Science exams with 473 marks (94.6 per cent). Sushil Goeni Rani topped the Arts stream with 493 marks (92.6 per cent)

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebinteredu.in.

BSEB class 10 result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharboard.online

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘class 10 2019 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download results for future reference.

This year, the BSEB has introduced multiple measures to change the evaluation pattern for class 10 and class 12 exams including lenient and step-wise marking systems. The board has also introduced tech-driven initiatives and aims to declare result ahead of time.

The BSEB has also trained teachers for the new marking system. From this year, each evaluation centre will have three computer operators who are trained in software developed exclusively for the board. To curb cheating practices, answer sheets would have bar-code scanning systems. Read the entire story here.

To promote error-free checking from teachers’ end too, the board has decided to give 30 per cent incentive on the pay for checking answer sheets to those teachers whose copies had no scrutiny while re-checking.