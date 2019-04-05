Bihar Board 10th result 2019 to be declared tomorrow, 16 lakh await matric result

Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2019: The Bihar Board will release the results of class 10 or matric examination on Saturday, April 6. Speaking to indianexpress.com, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said, “The results of class 10 examination will be declared tomorrow at 12:30 pm. The students can check the results from all the region based official websites.”

After releasing the intermediate class 12 results in record time, the matric class 10 results will be declared within a month after the conclusion of examination on February 28, said Anand Kishore.

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — biharboard.online, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebinteredu.in.

The board will also take strong actions against the fake news portals who has circulated fake news about the declaration of results in past few days. “The board has identified fake websites which includes lots of leading Hindi and regional media portals including English news websites. We are opening up all options including the legal steps against the fake websites and the scribes concerned,” the official mentioned.

Around 16.6 lakh students will get their result tomorrow, the examination of which was conducted from February 21 to 28 at 1,418 examination centres across the country.

This year, the BSEB has introduced multiple measures to change the evaluation pattern for class 10 and class 12 exams including lenient and step-wise marking systems.