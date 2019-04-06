Bihar Board Class 10th result: 9 out of top 10 from same school, principal says open to trial

Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2019: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has declared the result for class 10 matric exam today, April 6, 2019 (Saturday). Nine out of top 10 students including the topper Sawan Raj Bharti are from the same school — Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), Jamui. The school sources told indianexpress.com that all the students from the school were given two exam centres, each in Jamui and Jhajha.

Further in top 18 too, 16 are from the SAV. Talking to indianexpress.com, Rajiv Ranjan, principal, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, said, “This is not the first time that we have given toppers. We expect over 40 in the top 100 from the school.” Declining any malice in the practice, Ranjan said, “We have been hearing negative voices, especially from media but there is nothing to hide, we are open to any sort of trial.”

The BSEB toppers have been under public scrutiny after 2016 BSEB topper scam when the highest scorer, Ruby Rai struggled to answer simple questions asked by media persons during an interview. She was later arrested and revealed that her uncle helped her in passing the exam. Referring to the incident, Ranjan said, “After the Ruby Rai incident, the Bihar Board has also been prudent. Toppers are asked to appear for an interview with members of BSEB.”

The Bihar Board has taken a slew of measures to announce the result of both matric and intermediate early. The overall result has improved. “The highest ever marks obtained by a student in the Bihar Board are from our alumnus. Soon, Bihar Board will be at par with the CBSE and other national boards,” he said adding, “Especially after the new initiatives launched by the board.”

Ranjan said the secret to the success is ‘informal way of teaching’. “It is all a team effort. We are a residential school. We give focus on informal discussions. Our students can ask questions and teachers are available even after school hour which helped in building success stories,” said Ranjan.

The overall pass percentage of the board has also spiked this year. Talking to indianexpress.com earlier, BSEB chairperson had said that they have introduced lenient and step-wise marking among other initiatives to take the pass percentage higher.

A total of 16.35 lakh students appeared for class 10 exam out of which 13.20 lakh have cleared the same. The pass percentage has risen to 80.73 per cent this year. Out of the total, 6,82,990 male candidates and 6.36 lakh female candidates passed the exam.