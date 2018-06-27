Bihar Board 10th result 2018: Toppers from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, pass percent improves by 18.77%

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: The result of Bihar Board Class 10th examination was released on June 26. The result of Bihar Board Class 10th examination was released on June 26.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: With 68.89 per cent passing Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)’s Class 10 examination, the state board showed a jump of 18.77 per cent against last year’s result. The part of the credit for the surge in the result could be attributed to the BSEB introducing 50 per cent multiple choice question following a dismal 50.12 per cent result last year. In 2016, only 47.15 per cent students had passed.

Top four positions are grabbed by the girls from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya of Jamui, a flagship school of the state government. Of 22 state toppers, 16 are from Simultala school. The first topper Prerna Raj scored 457 (91.4 per cent), followed by Pragya and Shikha Kumari getting 90.8 per cent. The third topper Annu Priya Kumari got 90.4 per cent. A student each from Banka, Bhojpur, Darbhanga and Patna schools are among top 20 students.

BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor, who expressed satisfaction at the result, however, had to face tough questions on missing 42,400 answersheets from a Goalganj evaluation centre. Asked if how the board could do scrutiny in absence of answersheets missing, the chairperson said: “The board would sit together and take a call on it. It is a very valid question”.

A total of 17,58,797 students had written their Class 10 board examination. Of it, 12,11,617 students got through. Of it, 6,67,505 are boys. There are 1,89,326 first division holders, 6,63,884 second division holders and 3,57,103 students got the third division. Among 38 Bihar districts, Munger had the best result with 78.69 per cent while Kaimur was at the bottom with 56.49 per cent results.

The Bihar Board, that had been under scrutiny for its poor student, had introduced 50 per cent objective questions for the first time in its bid to improve results.

