Bihar Board 10th result 2018: Results postponed, check fresh dates here

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: The result of Bihar board BSEB Class 10 examination has been postponed, the results will now be declared on June 26. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from BSEB said, “Due to some anomalies, the results of Class 10 examination will not be declared tomorrow. It will be declared on June 26 at 11:30 am.” Meanwhile, there is a report that 42,000 copies have reportedly gone missing from one of the evaluation centre in Gopalganj. SS Girl’s Senior Secondary School principal Pramod Kumar Shrivastava has been detained by the state police. An official from the Bihar Board has confirmed to the Indian Express that while around 42000 copies of Class 10 or matric exams are lost, however, this will not affect the result declaration schedule. “The tabulation or evaluation has already been done and the BSEB is ready with the results, however, this loss of copies will affect in case students apply for re-checking of the answer sheets,” said a Bihar Board official.

Over 17 lakh students who have appeared for the Class 10 examination can check results online through the official websites, biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.gov.in. The examination was held from February 21 to February 29 across 1,426 centres in the country.

The results of BSEB Class 12 examinations was earlier declared on June 6. Overall, there is an increase of 17.71 per cent pass percentage from the last year. Kalpana Kumari has topped the Bihar board intermediate examination with 434 marks and Nidhi Sinha has topped in the Commerce stream with 434 marks. She is a student of RDS College, Muzzafarpur. Out of the 12.61 lakh students who appeared in the BSEB exams this year, only 4.37 lakh – or 34.65 per cent — passed the exams while over 8 lakh have failed.

