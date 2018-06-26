Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 Live updates: Know the passing marks, grace marks policy

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 LIVE updates: Keep your roll numbers handy to view scores Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 LIVE updates: Keep your roll numbers handy to view scores

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 Live updates: The result of Bihar Class 10 or matric examination will finally be declared today, on June 26, by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) at 4:30 pm at a press conference. “The results of Class 10 examination will be declared tomorrow at 4:30 pm, ahead of the scheduled time 11:30 am, in presence of School Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma,” said an official.

The BSEB 10th result was initially scheduled to release on June 20, however it was postponed as some Class 10 papers were allegedly stolen from an exam centre in Bihar. The students can access the result by visiting the official websites — biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic, one is unable to open these websites, he/she may also check the same at other websites such as indiaresults.com.

This year, 17.70 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations that were held in March. Moreover, to felicitate Class 10 toppers, the Bihar Board has introduced a stipend of Rs 1,200.