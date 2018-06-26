Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 Live updates: Know the passing marks, grace marks policy

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 Live updates: The result of Bihar Class 10 or matric examination will finally be declared today, on June 26, by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) at 4:30 pm at a press conference. “The results of Class 10 examination will be declared tomorrow at 4:30 pm, ahead of the scheduled time 11:30 am, in presence of School Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma,” said an official.
The BSEB 10th result was initially scheduled to release on June 20, however it was postponed as some Class 10 papers were allegedly stolen from an exam centre in Bihar. The students can access the result by visiting the official websites — biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic, one is unable to open these websites, he/she may also check the same at other websites such as indiaresults.com.
This year, 17.70 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations that were held in March. Moreover, to felicitate Class 10 toppers, the Bihar Board has introduced a stipend of Rs 1,200.
This year, Bihar Board had made significant changes to the exam pattern which included the introduction of 50 per cent objective questions. For objective questions, students were provided with a separate OMR sheet. The board had also introduced coded answer sheets this year to avoid any malpractice during the evaluation process.
In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed
Reports suggest that at least 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the intermediate examination.
The toppers will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each, along with a laptop and a kindle e-reader. The second and third topper will get a cash prize of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 each and the fourth and fifth rank holder from each stream will get Rs 15,000 and a laptop each. This year, almost 12,07,986 students had appeared for the Bihar intermediate Class 12 exams.
This year, 42 percent students cleared the Arts stream examination successfully.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), this year, directed students to sit in exams while wearing slippers or flip-flops and not shoes along with socks. 'There is nothing new in this order to students appearing in Class 10 exams from February 21. It is a usual practice in other examinations held in the state. The board decided to adopt the practice from this year,' BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, who issued the instructions on Sunday, said.
The results of Bihar board BSEB 12th result has been declared. There is an increase of 17% pass percentage from the last year
Arond 17,258 students secured first division in Commerce stream, drafting a pass percentage of 33.98. 25,109 students grabbed second division, and 3,989 students hold third division. 46,381 students cleared the examination successfully which is 91.32 percent. 29,637 students male students cleared the examination successfully, while 16,744 students became successful in the examination.
Rank 1: Kalpana Kumari (YKJM college, Tariyani, Sheohar) (434 marks)
Rank 2: Abhinav Adarsh (Simultala Awasiya Vidhyalaya, Simultala,Jamuli) 421 marks
Rank 3: Rudresh Raj (SAE college,Jamui) 420 marks
Rank 4: Rishu Raj (Gaya College), Satish Dhawangot (Simultala Awasiya Vidhyalaya) (415 marks)
Rank 5: Martand Prakash (Gaya college), Rishi Raj (Gaya College) and Aditi Arya (MM Memorial Urdu H/5 Gopalganj) (414 marks)
Rank 2: Priyangi Mehta(Sri Arvind Mahila College, Patna)422 marks
Rank 3: Pragya Pranjal (Simultala Awasiya vidhyalaya, Simultala, Jamui)419 marks
Rank 4: Ritika Kumari(Rajkiyakrit SS school, Saran)417
Rank 5: Pooja Kumari (Simultala Awasiya Vidhyalayam,Simultala, Jamui)416
“After the Class 10 examination in 2016, there were lots of negative reports on Bihar board which put me on a second thought to choose Bihar board. But this year, I did not face any sort of cheating incidents in my institution, and the upgraded syllabus, examination pattern helped me to achieve the success,” said the 17-year-old
Physics: HC Verma, DC Pandey, NCERT books
Chemistry: Narendra Awasthi, MS Chauhan, Pradeep, NCERT books
Biology- NCERT books.
# Relentless study of 13-14 hours every day, paying importance to every topic of NCERT books.
# Solve as much question paper as possible, whether through test series from any coaching centre or online mock test series. The test series helped her boost her preparation
# Detailed understanding of every topic is needed to crack all India exams like NEET. She always cleared her doubt consulting with her teachers.
# Months before the examination, she took online and offline mock test series every day. It helped her analyse the preparation.
# Kalpana joined the Aakash Institute in New Delhi for NEET 2018 preparation.
Kalpana, who was determined to be a doctor from her tender age, said after the 10th board examination she started studying NCERT books thoroughly, giving importance to every topic. “A detailed concept of every topic is required to crack exams like NEET, as most of the questions are conceptual-based,” she said. Kalpana also praised the new syllabus of Bihar board which have been updated according to the competitive examination pattern.
“I studied about 13 to 14 hours a day relentlessly, since I started my preparation back in 2016, after the Class 10 examination,” said 17-year-old Kalpana Kumari, who has topped the NEET examination with 691 marks (99.99 percentile). She scored 171 out of 180 in Physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology (Biology and Zoology).
The results of BSEB Class 12 examinations was earlier declared on June 6. Overall, there is an increase of 17.71 per cent pass percentage from the last year. Kalpana Kumari has topped the Bihar board intermediate examination with 434 marks and Nidhi Sinha has topped in the Commerce stream with 434 marks. She is a student of RDS College, Muzzafarpur. Out of the 12.61 lakh students who appeared in the BSEB exams this year, only 4.37 lakh – or 34.65 per cent — passed the exams while over 8 lakh have failed
The results of BSEB Class 12 examinations was earlier declared on June 6. Overall, there is an increase of 17.71 per cent pass percentage from the last year. Kalpana Kumari has topped the Bihar board intermediate examination with 434 marks and Nidhi Sinha has topped in the Commerce stream with 434 marks. She is a student of RDS College, Muzzafarpur. Out of the 12.61 lakh students who appeared in the BSEB exams this year, only 4.37 lakh – or 34.65 per cent — passed the exams while over 8 lakh have failed
The Bihar Board will soon open the application process for the scrutiny. Students will have to submit a fee of Rs 120 and apply online for the same at the official website of the Board. The Board will also release the compartment exam dates
In Class 10th, students have to obtain a total of at least 30 marks out of 100. In order to qualify, a student should get an aggregate of 150 marks. They should have passed in all subjects except English and optional subjects to be declared as passed. In social science, a student has to pass in theory and Internal assessment (literacy activity and project work) altogether obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100. For science, one needs to pass in theory and internal assessment examination altogether, obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100.
“After pictures of people climbing a school building at Vaishali to supply chits in the matriculation exam came into light in 2015, we worked hard to stop cheating. Due to strict conduct of Class 12 exams by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), this year the pass percentage has dropped to about 35 per cent,” he said, adding that he has directed officials to come up with an “action plan”.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said last year, “We have taken the episode (toppers scam for second consecutive year) as a challenge to conduct exams in the future more effectively. We focused on checking question paper leaks and bungling in evaluation process. But wrongdoers find ways somehow. We do not believe in casting a veil on the shortcomings. As soon as irregularity regarding the arts topper (Ganesh Kumar) surfaced, I directed officials not to waste time in ordering probe and to lodge an FIR and arrest the wrongdoers involved in the exam racket.”
In 2017, another topper, Ganesh Kumar, was arrested for allegedly forging his date of birth. Kumar turned out to be a 41-year-old, and not the 24-year-old he claimed to be. When asked about the basics of music — one of Ganesh Kumar’s chosen subject — he struggled to answer and confused singer Lata Mangeshkar with Samastipur folk singer Shrada Sinha. He could not define basic terms like “sur”, “taal” and “matra”. He sang a few lines of a Bollywood song out of rhythm when asked what he did in his practicals. Ganesh had secured 65 out of 70 marks in his music practicals.
Ruby Rai who had topped the Intermediate examination in Humanities in 2016 pronounced ‘Political Science’ as ‘Prodigal Science’. The 12th topper later blamed her father. “I had only told papa to get me passed but they went ahead and made me topper,” she said. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) put on hold the results of the toppers of Arts and Science streams of Class 12 examination and called the first seven rank holders of the two streams for test. Facing an expert committee of the BSEB that asked her to write a few lines on Tulsidas, the poet, she had written one line: “Tulsidas, pranam”.
Bihar hit the headlines in 2016 when Class 12 science and arts examination toppers failed to answer simple questions. The following year, another scandal hit the education system of the state when police arrested Class 12 Arts topper for allegedly forging his date of birth.
The result was earlier scheduled to be declared on June 20, but it was postponed as some Class 10 papers were allegedly stolen from an exam centre in Bihar. The results will now be declared today at 4:30 pm. The candidates can check the results through the official websites biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.gov.in.
Due to strict security measures were taken by the BSEB, the students who appeared for the Bihar Board matric exams were barred from wearing shoes and socks to the examination centres. The 10th class students instead wore slippers to the exam centres.
Last year’s Bihar Board class 10 exam was topped by Prem Kumar of Lakhisarai Government school. He scored 465 marks (93 per cent). As many as 13.91 per cent students scored the first division, 26.88 candidates have registered second division 9.32 per cent. The overall pass percentage was 50.12 per cent.
Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link for results and select your stream
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your scores will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
The students can also get the results via the app. To get results, the students have to download a relevant app from google play store. The students have to pre-register their roll number in the app to get their results on time.
The results will be available on the official websites today on June 26 at 11:30 am. The students can check the results through the websites, biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.gov.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com.
Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said: “Just when it is result time, the corruption-smeared board is at its time. Who knows there would be forged result in the rule of faked good governance of Nitish Kumar”. JD (U) Neeraj Kumar said: “Tejashwi Prasad Yadav should also tell if a BSEB chairman had gone to jail in corruption case under RJD rule. RJD has no moral right to talk on quality of education”.
BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor, however, said: “As we have already got marks foils of the evaluated answer sheets, there would be no problem with publication of results. The board result would be out on 26 June as scheduled. As for questions regarding scrutiny process post results, we have instructed Gopalganj DM and SP to ensure the answer sheets were recovered fast.” Over 17 lakh children had appeared at Class 10 board exams this year.
A week before Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce Class 10 board results, about 42,000 answer sheets had been missing from strongroom of a Gopalganj school. All copies of Nawada candidates had been evaluated at the school. The state board said though the incident would not have any impact on the results, the board had been trying to recover copies before students might apply for any scrutiny after the results
The results of Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 examination will be declared today at 4:30 PM. Over 17 lakh students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.gov.in.