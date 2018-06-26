Bihar Board 10th result 2018 at 4:30 pm: How to check matric result online

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: Students should keep their admit cards handy to view results. Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi Bihar Board 10th result 2018: Students should keep their admit cards handy to view results. Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will today announce the Bihar Board 10th result 2018 or Bihar matric exam result 2018 at the official websites — biharboard.ac.in, bsebssresult.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. “The results of Class 10 examination will be declared tomorrow at 4:30 pm, ahead of the scheduled time 11:30 am, in presence of School Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma,” said an official.

The results of matric exam were scheduled to release on June 20, however, when news was out of missing Class 10 answer sheets from a school at Bihar’s Gopalganj, the BSEB officials decided to postpone the result by a week. The Bihar Board will soon open the application process for the scrutiny. Students will have to submit a fee of Rs 120 and apply online for the same at the official website of the Board. The Board will also release the compartment exam dates.

Bihar Board 10th results 2018: How to check BSEB results online

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results and select your stream

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your scores will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Last year’s Bihar Board class 10 exam was topped by Prem Kumar of Lakhisarai Government school. He scored 465 marks (93 per cent). As many as 13.91 per cent students scored the first division, 26.88 candidates have registered second division 9.32 per cent. The overall pass percentage was 50.12 per cent.

Due to strict security measures were taken by the BSEB, the students who appeared for the Bihar Board matric exams were barred from wearing shoes and socks to the examination centres. The 10th class students instead wore slippers to the exam centres.

