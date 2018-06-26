Bihar Board 10th result 2018: Compartment exams in July, results to release in August

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: The application process for the scrutiny, compartment exams will start from June 28 Bihar Board 10th result 2018: The application process for the scrutiny, compartment exams will start from June 28

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: Around 1,304 students who have got a compartment in the Class 10 examination can apply for the examination, the application process of which will start online from June 28. Talking to scribes BSEB chairperson Anand Kishore said, “The Class 10 compartment exams will be conducted in the month of July, and the results will come out in August.”

The Bihar Board chairman also said that the students can apply for the scrutiny process from June 28. However, regarding the scrutiny process of the lost copies, the BSEB chairperson said, “The Bihar board will soon conduct a meeting to decide the scrutiny process of the lost 42,000 copies. The students have nothing to worry.”

This year, the pass percentage has improved with 68.89 per cent students have passed their matric exams. Prerna Raj topped the Class 10 examination with 457 marks (91.4 per cent) while the second position is jointly shared by Pragya and Shikha Kumari. The third rank is bagged by Anupriya Kumari who scored 452 marks. Out of 17.58 lakh students who appeared for this matric exams, a total of 12.11 have passed. As many as 8.84 lakh boys and 8.74 lakh girls appeared for their matric exams, of which, 12.11 lakh passed.

A total of 12.23 lakh boys and 65,779 girls have got first division while 3.67 lakh boys and 2.95 lakh girls have got the second division. The third division has been received by 1.75 lakh males and 1.81 lakh females. The students can check the results through biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.gov.in.

The Bihar government has decided to felicitate 10 toppers of Class 10 and 12. Matric toppers will get Rs 1,200 per month for two years to pursue higher secondary education. The students will have to score at least 60 per cent marks in Class 11 to be eligible for the scholarship in Class 12.

