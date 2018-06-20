Bihar Board 10th result 2018: A week before Matric result, 42000 answer sheets missing from Gopalganj

Bihar Board Class 10 result was scheduled to release on June 20. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey. (Representational image) Bihar Board Class 10 result was scheduled to release on June 20. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey. (Representational image)

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: A week before Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce Class 10 board results, about 42,000 answer sheets had been missing from strongroom of a Gopalganj school. All copies of Nawada candidates had been evaluated at the school. The state board said though the incident would not have any impact on the results, the board had been trying to recover copies before students might apply for any scrutiny after the results.

The matter came to light after centre superintendent and principal of SS Girls School, Gopalganj, had lodged case regarding missing answer sheets at Town Police station on June 17. The school’s office attendant and night guard had been detained for questioning. The school principal, whose role had been also under the scanner, had been also detained for questioning.

BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor, however, said: “As we have already got marks foils of the evaluated answer sheets, there would be no problem with publication of results. The board result would be out on 26 June as scheduled. As for questions regarding scrutiny process post results, we have instructed Gopalganj DM and SP to ensure the answer sheets were recovered fast.” Over 17 lakh children had appeared at Class 10 board exams this year.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said: “Just when it is result time, the corruption-smeared board is at its time. Who knows there would be forged result in the rule of faked good governance of Nitish Kumar”. JD (U) Neeraj Kumar said: “Tejashwi Prasad Yadav should also tell if a BSEB chairman had gone to jail in corruption case under RJD rule. RJD has no moral right to talk on quality of education”.

