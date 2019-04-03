Toggle Menu
Bihar Board 10th matric result declaration date updateshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/bihar-board-10th-matric-result-date-and-time-biharboard-online-5655313/

Bihar Board 10th matric result declaration date updates

Bihar Board 10th matric result: The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — biharboard.online,  bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebinteredu.in.

bseb, bseb 10th result 2019, bihar board, bihar board exam result, bihar board 10th result 2019, bihar board, bihar board result, www.biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.ac.in, bihar board result 2019, bihar board patna result, bihar board highschool result 2019, bihar board class 10 result 2019
BSEB 10th matric result to be declared on biharboard.ac.in (Representational Image)

BSEB 10th matric result: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will announce the result for class 10 or matric exams by April 15. After the BSEB had announced the result for class 12 exams on Saturday (March 30, 2019), there have been reports that class 10 exam results will be released on April 3. The board has however told the indianexpress.com that they have not finalised the matric exam result date.

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — biharboard.online,  bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.inbiharboard.ac.inbsebinteredu.in.

Bihar board 10th result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharboard.online
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘class 10 2019 result’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using roll number
Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download results for future reference.

Read| Bihar board to release result early: Check-out new initiatives launched

Advertising

Both class 10 and class 12 results of Bihar Board have been announced in record time. Talking to indianexpress.com earlier, the BSEB director had told, that board has also introduced tech-driven initiatives and aims to declare result ahead of time.

This year, the BSEB has introduced multiple measures to change the evaluation pattern for class 10 and class 12 exams including lenient and step-wise marking systems.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Admissions in Delhi University will not start on April 15’
2 Delhi pvt schools seek fee from EWS students, but govt hands tied by tight purse strings
3 AAP govt moves HC on school fee hike order