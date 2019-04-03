Bihar Board 10th matric result declaration date updates

BSEB 10th matric result: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will announce the result for class 10 or matric exams by April 15. After the BSEB had announced the result for class 12 exams on Saturday (March 30, 2019), there have been reports that class 10 exam results will be released on April 3. The board has however told the indianexpress.com that they have not finalised the matric exam result date.

Advertising

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — biharboard.online, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebinteredu.in.

Bihar board 10th result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharboard.online

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘class 10 2019 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download results for future reference.

Read| Bihar board to release result early: Check-out new initiatives launched

Advertising

Both class 10 and class 12 results of Bihar Board have been announced in record time. Talking to indianexpress.com earlier, the BSEB director had told, that board has also introduced tech-driven initiatives and aims to declare result ahead of time.

This year, the BSEB has introduced multiple measures to change the evaluation pattern for class 10 and class 12 exams including lenient and step-wise marking systems.