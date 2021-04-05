Bihar Board BSEB 10th Madhyamik Result 2021: How to check

BSEB 10th result to be available at biharboardonline.com. Representational image/ designed by Abhishek Mitra

Bihar Board 10th result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will announce the result of matric, class 10 exam at 3:30 pm. A total of 16.8 lakh candidates who have enrolled for the class 10 exam can check the result through the website–biharboardonline.com. The matric exam was held from February 17 to 24. BSEB chairman Anand Kishore informed that Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will declare the result. Sanjay Kumar, additional chief secretary of education will also be present, however due to Covid-19, no press conference will be held.

Apart from the official website, the students can check the result through the websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

LIVE UPDATES | Bihar Board BSEB 10th Madhyamik Result 2021 today

In the past years, the Bihar Board official website has crashed on many occasions due to heavy load on the page. Therefore, we suggest candidates to keep checking this page for all updates.

Bihar Board 10th result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click the ‘matric result link’ available on the homepage

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

To pass the matric exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject. To achieve the first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225.

The result of intermediate exam was released on March 26. A total of 78.04 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam successfully, with girls at 80.57 per cent pass percentage fared better in the overall pass percentage than boys whose pass percentage is 75.71 per cent.