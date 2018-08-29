Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018 not releasing today

Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018: The matric exams were held in July Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018: The matric exams were held in July

Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018: The result of Class 10 compartment examination is not releasing today by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB). As per an official, the result date has not been finalised yet. The matric exams were held in July and the result of Class 12 or Intermediate exams were released on August 26.

Once released, the students will be able to access the result by visiting the official websites — bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in.

As per reports, the result of Class 10 will be out by the next week, dates, however, are not confirmed.

In the annual exam, as many as 8.84 lakh boys and 8.74 lakh girls appeared of which, 12.11 lakh passed. A total of 12.23 lakh boys and 65,779 girls have got first division while 3.67 lakh boys and 2.95 lakh girls have registered second division. The third division was received by 1.75 lakh males and 1.81 lakh females.

This year’s Class 10 topper was Prerna Raj who scored 457 marks (91.4 per cent) while the second position was jointly shared by Pragya and Shikha Kumari. The third rank was bagged by Anupriya Kumari who scored 452 marks.

Bihar Board grace marks policy

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

