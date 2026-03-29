Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2026 Date and Time: BSEB Matric results today at 1:30 PM

Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be declaring the Class 10 board exam results today. Students can check the BSEB Class 10 result 2026 on its official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com once the results are published. Students can also check their results on the IE Education portal using their credentials.

Live | Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2026

The BSEB conducted the Class 10 matric 2026 examinations in February across 1,699 centres, with approximately 15.12 lakh students participating. The total number of students who appeared was 1,512,687, which included 7,85,722 girls and 7,26,961 boys. Candidates can access their scorecards using their login credentials on the official website once the results are announced.