Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2026 Date and Time: BSEB Matric results today at 1:30 PM

Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be declaring the Class 10 board exam results today. Students can check the BSEB Class 10 result 2026 on its official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com once the results are published. Students can also check their results on the IE Education portal using their credentials.
Live | Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2026
The BSEB conducted the Class 10 matric 2026 examinations in February across 1,699 centres, with approximately 15.12 lakh students participating. The total number of students who appeared was 1,512,687, which included 7,85,722 girls and 7,26,961 boys. Candidates can access their scorecards using their login credentials on the official website once the results are announced.
The provisional answer key for the objective-type questions asked in the exams was released on March 7, 2026. Along with this, students were allowed to raise objections to the answer key until 5 pm on March 13, 2026. The Class 10 marksheet will include the students’ scores in all subjects. Students need to remember that this initial scorecard is provisional. They must obtain the official, original mark sheet directly from their school.
Last year, the result was announced on March 29 by the State Education Minister Sunil Kumar. The exams were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2025. The pass percentage was recorded at 82.11%.
In 2024, the results were declared on March 31. The exams were held from February 15 to February 23, 2024. The 2023 BSEB Class 10 results were announced on March 31, 2023. The exams had begun on February 14 and concluded on February 22, 2023. The overall pass percentage stood at 81.04 %.
In 2022, the Class 10 Bihar board results were announced on March 31, 2022, at 3 pm. The passing percentage was recorded at 79.88%.