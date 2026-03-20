Bihar Board 10th, 12th Results 2026: ‘Inter results likely by next week, matric by March-end’

Bihar Board chairman Anand Kishore announced that the BSEB Inter result will be out by the next week. (Image: BSEB, Patna)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, will declare the Class 12 (Intermediate) results by next week, followed by the Class 10 (Matric) results by the end of March, chairman Anand Kishore confirmed on Friday. BSEB is likely to announce Bihar Inter and Matric exams results at these websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.

Meanwhile, Bihar Board results will be available at education.indianexpress.com. Students will need their roll code and roll number from their admit cards to log in and check their marks

Addressing reporters, Kishore said the board is in the final phase of result preparation. “At present, we are finalising the data and results,” he noted, indicating that evaluation and tabulation are close to completion.