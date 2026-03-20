Bihar Board 10th, 12th Results 2026: ‘Inter results likely by next week, matric by March-end’

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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, will declare the Class 12 (Intermediate) results by next week, followed by the Class 10 (Matric) results by the end of March, chairman Anand Kishore confirmed on Friday. BSEB is likely to announce Bihar Inter and Matric exams results at these websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.
Meanwhile, Bihar Board results will be available at education.indianexpress.com. Students will need their roll code and roll number from their admit cards to log in and check their marks
Addressing reporters, Kishore said the board is in the final phase of result preparation. “At present, we are finalising the data and results,” he noted, indicating that evaluation and tabulation are close to completion.
The update comes as a relief for over 30 lakh students across Bihar awaiting their scores. In line with its recent trend of early declarations, the board is expected to release both Intermediate and Matric results within March.
The Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) examinations were conducted between February 17 and 25, 2026, across the state, after which the board released provisional answer keys for objective-type questions. Meanwhile, the Class 12 (Intermediate) exams were held from February 2 to February 13, 2026.
This year, around 13.18 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate exams at 1,762 centres statewide. In comparison, last year saw 12,92,313 candidates registered across 1,677 centres, including 6,41,847 girls and 6,50,466 boys. For Class 10, approximately 15.85 lakh students registered for the 2026 examinations.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) results for 2026 will include a digital marksheet featuring subject-wise scores, total marks, division, and pass/fail status. The students will be able to use these online marksheets for immediate reference until the original certificates are issued.
The Class 12 (Intermediate) result will also carry stream-wise performance details for Science, Commerce, and Arts. Every year, the BSEB announces the results in a press conference, along with the list of toppers. The BSEB chairman also announces the passing marks, the number of students who appeared, and more.