How Bihar Board managed to release intermediate, matric results in record time?

After declaring class 12 result in a record time of 44 days, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has on April 6 released the results for class 10. For the past three years, the board has been facing flak for poor show of pass percentage and the role of education mafia in forging the scores. This year, the BSEB has improved its scrutiny method and introduced a slew of measures to make both matric and intermediate exams error-free.

The Bihar Board matric and intermediate results were usually released in June. In the past, students have complained regarding the slow evaluation process. In 2017, a total of 2.3 lakh students (2,35,123) students in class 12 applied for the re-evaluation, of which, the marks of 95,124 students got revised.

Keeping that in mind, the Bihar Board developed software to enable real-time marks entry. “The software has helped to fasten the evaluation process, as marks were uploaded on it at the end of the evaluation process every day,” said BSEB chairman Anand Kishore.

This is the first time, the answer sheets were mounted with barcodes and the marks were directly uploaded in the software, the chairman said.

Amid the slew of initiatives, the major one was the introduction of objective-type of multiple-choice based questions (MCQs) in the exam. From last year onwards the BSEB has made as many as 50 per cent questions objective-type based with an aim to help students score better. “The 50 per cent objective question papers were prepared to keep in line with the other state boards. From last year, the marks started improving and this year for the first time the pass percentage improved touched 79.76 per cent for class 12 and 80,73 per cent for class 10,” said a senior official from Bihar board. Read all initiatives here.

Hailing the moderation policy, the official said, “For the first time, the toppers secured marks above 90 per cent. In class 12, toppers in science stream got 94.6 per cent marks, arts stream – 92.6 per cent, Commerce stream- 94.4 per cent marks. While the class 10 topper secured 97.2 per cent marks.”

“Last year, even the topper of the NEET (national eligibility cum entrance test) Kalpana Kumari scored less than 87 per cent marks in her BSEB class 12 exam,” the official mentioned.

A record total of 10.19 lakh students passed the class 12 and in class 10, over 13.20 lakh students cleared the exam out of 16.35 lakh who appeared. This year, 81.20 students have passed from the science stream, and 93.02 per cent from the commerce stream while it is 76.53 per cent from arts stream.