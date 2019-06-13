Bihar Board Intermediate, Matric, D.El.Ed exams 2020 schedule released

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the date sheet for the Intermediate and Matriculation exams today. BSEB class 10 exams will begin on February 17, 2020 and conclude on February 25. The class 12 exams are scheduled to be held from February 3, 2019 to February 13, 2019.

The exams will be held in two shifts — the first shift will start from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Students have to reach the exam center half an hour before the scheduled exam time. The result for Bihar Board class 12 was released this year in record time. Read here

The academic calendar for Bihar Board exams is mentioned below:

BSEB Class 12 exams

Students can submit their applications for the online exam to be conducted in 2020 between June 29, 2019 to July 8, 2019. For exams scheduled to be held in the year 2021, students can register online and pay the application fee from August 1, 2019 to August 16, 2019. The practical exams for the year 2020 will be conducted between January 10, 2020 and January 21, 2020. The academic exams for the year 2020 will be held from February 3, 2020 to February 13, 2020.

BSEB Class 10 exams

Applications for the online exam and the fees can be submitted between July 7, 2019 to July 10, 2019. For exams scheduled to be held in the year 2021, students can register online and pay the application fee from June 20, 2019 to June 30, 2019. The practical exams/ internal assessment exams for the year 2020 will be conducted between January 20, 2020 and January 22, 2020. The academic exams for the year 2020 will be held from February 17, 2020 to February 25, 2020.

D.El.Ed First and Second Year exams

Candidates can submit applications from April 24, 2020 to May 3, 2020. The exams will be conducted from May 26, 2020 to May 30, 2020.

Industrial Training Higher Secondary High level language (Hindi and English) exam

Students can submit the applications between September 9, 2019 to September 18, 2019. The exam will be conducted on May 12, 2019.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

Students can submit applications from July 25, 2019 to August 3, 2019. One exam will be held on October 17, 2019 and another exam will be held on November 30, 2019.