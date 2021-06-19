scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Compartmental Result 2021 Live Updates: Students to be promoted through grace marks

Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th Compartmental Result 2021 Live Updates: Candidates expecting their compartment result can check their scores at biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 19, 2021 2:37:53 pm
BSEB resultBihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: The result will be declard at 5 pm. (File/ representational)

Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th Compartmental Result 2021 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Friday announced its decision to promote the Class 10, 12 compartment exam candidates who failed in one or two subjects this year. Bihar Board result will be available at biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Considering the current situation, the BSEB said in an official statement that it is not possible to conduct the exams in the next three months, and even if the exams are held, the result will be declared around October or November which will not benefit the students.

As per the official notification, a total of 97,474 candidates will be promoted in the intermediate compartment result whereas 1,21,316 matric candidates will be passed through grace marks.

In the Class 10 results declared earlier, the pass percentage was 78.26 per cent whereas after promoting the candidates through grace marks the pass percentage will be 84.43 per cent. Similarly, the pass percentage of Class 12 students in the results declared was 78.17 per cent which will now be increased to 85.50 per cent after promoting the students who failed in one or two subjects.

Live Blog

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Compartmental Result 2021 Live Updates: Check result at biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

14:37 (IST)19 Jun 2021
BSEB Class 10, 12 compartment exams were postponed due to Covid-19

The BSEB Class 12 compartment exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 10 but were later postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. Considering the current situation, the board decided to cancel the exams.

14:23 (IST)19 Jun 2021
BSEB conducted Class 10, 12 board exams in February, March following strict Covid protocols

The BSEB declared the In the Class 10 results in April and the overall pass percentage was 78.26 per cent whereas the pass percentage of Class 12 students in the results declared was 78.17 per cent. 

14:11 (IST)19 Jun 2021
Over one lakh matric students to be passed through grace marks

As per the official notification, a total of 97,474 candidates will be promoted in the intermediate compartment result whereas 1,21,316 matric candidates will be passed through grace marks.

14:08 (IST)19 Jun 2021
Candidates who failed in one or two subjects to be promoted this year

The board decided that the intermediate and matric students who failed in one or two subjects in the board exams will be promoted with grace marks.

14:06 (IST)19 Jun 2021
Bihar Board 10th, 12th compartment results: When and where to check

Students waiting for their compartment exam results can check their scores at  biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in from 5 pm onwards

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021 to be declared soon. Representational image

The BSEB Class 12 compartments were scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 10 but was later postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. Such students can check their results at biharboardonline.com from June 19, 5 pm onwards at  biharboardonline.combiharboard.ac.inbiharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd