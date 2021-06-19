Bihar Board 10th, 12th Compartmental Result 2021 Live Updates: Students to be promoted through grace marks

Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th Compartmental Result 2021 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Friday announced its decision to promote the Class 10, 12 compartment exam candidates who failed in one or two subjects this year. Bihar Board result will be available at biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Considering the current situation, the BSEB said in an official statement that it is not possible to conduct the exams in the next three months, and even if the exams are held, the result will be declared around October or November which will not benefit the students.
As per the official notification, a total of 97,474 candidates will be promoted in the intermediate compartment result whereas 1,21,316 matric candidates will be passed through grace marks.
In the Class 10 results declared earlier, the pass percentage was 78.26 per cent whereas after promoting the candidates through grace marks the pass percentage will be 84.43 per cent. Similarly, the pass percentage of Class 12 students in the results declared was 78.17 per cent which will now be increased to 85.50 per cent after promoting the students who failed in one or two subjects.
The BSEB Class 12 compartment exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 10 but were later postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. Considering the current situation, the board decided to cancel the exams.
The BSEB declared the In the Class 10 results in April and the overall pass percentage was 78.26 per cent whereas the pass percentage of Class 12 students in the results declared was 78.17 per cent.
The board decided that the intermediate and matric students who failed in one or two subjects in the board exams will be promoted with grace marks.
Students waiting for their compartment exam results can check their scores at biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in from 5 pm onwards