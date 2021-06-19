Bihar Board 10th, 12th Compartmental Result 2021 Live Updates: Students to be promoted through grace marks

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: The result will be declard at 5 pm. (File/ representational)

Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th Compartmental Result 2021 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Friday announced its decision to promote the Class 10, 12 compartment exam candidates who failed in one or two subjects this year. Bihar Board result will be available at biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Considering the current situation, the BSEB said in an official statement that it is not possible to conduct the exams in the next three months, and even if the exams are held, the result will be declared around October or November which will not benefit the students.

As per the official notification, a total of 97,474 candidates will be promoted in the intermediate compartment result whereas 1,21,316 matric candidates will be passed through grace marks.