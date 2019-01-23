Bihar Board 10th, 12th admit card for 2019 exam released, download at bsebregistration.com

Bihar Board 12th admit card 2019: After releasing the Intermediate practical exams 2019 admit card, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has activated the link for class 12 and class 10 main exams on its official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebregistration.com. The headmasters and principals of schools are directed to download the admit cards online using their User ID and password.

The candidates have to send the following information from their email to bsebss.exam2019@gmail.com. BSEB has started the exam helpline, numbers of which are +916122227587, +916122227588, +916122229840, +916122232249.

The BSEB will conduct class 10 board examination from February 21 and it will conclude on February 28, 2019 while the intermediate exam will be conducted between February 6 and 16, 2018.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm while the second sitting will be held between 1:45 pm and 5 pm. The first 15 minutes time will be provided to read the question paper and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

Over 13 lakh students have registered for the intermediate examination, as per reports, while for matric examination 15.57 lakh candidates have registered.

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject.