Bihar BEd CET application process begins: Check how to apply

Bihar BEd CET applications open (Representational image) Bihar BEd CET applications open (Representational image)

Bihar CET BED 2020: The application process for the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET) also known as CET-BEd 2020 has begun. The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwarangar, Darbhanga is the nodal university responsible for conducting the exam this year. Interested candidates can apply at the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

The application process will remain open till March 2. Candidates will also have a widow of editing their application form in case of any error. As per the official notice, the window will be available till March 4. Candidates can pay fee til March 5. The exam will be held on March 29.

Bihar CET BED 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘apply for entrance examination’ in the ‘students’ section

Step 3: Click on ‘new user account’

Step 4: Log-in using credentials, verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment and submit

Bihar CET BED 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000. The fee is Rs 750 for EWS, women and PwD, EBC, BC candidates. For SC, ST candidates the fee is Rs 500.

Those who clear the exam will have to register for online counselling. To accept the seat in allotted college, candidates will have to pay an admission fee of Rs 4000 and Rs 25,000 for any other university.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd