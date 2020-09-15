Bihar BEd CET admit card 2020: Steps to download hall ticket

Bihar BEd CET admit card 2020 (Representational image)

Bihar BEd CET admit card 2020: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwarangar Darbhanga – the exam organising institute has released the admit card for Bihar BEd Combined Entrance Test (CET) 2020. The admit card is available at the official website, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 22. Those who clear it will be eligible to take admission in BEd courses.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry a print out of their admit card to the exam hall for verification purposes. During the exam, candidates will have to answer 120 objective type questions each carrying one mark. Candidates will have to fill the answers in OMR sheet, implying that the test will be held in offline mode.

Bihar BEd CET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will be available, download.

After clearing the exam, candidates will have to take part in the counselling process. Candidates will first have to register for counselling by paying a fee of Rs 100. For BC, EBC, EWS and female candidates the fee is Rs 750 and Rs 500 for SC, ST candidates.

They will have to fill in the choice of college. Once the merit list is out, candidates will be allotted seats based on choice and merit. If a candidate wants to accept the seat allotted, they will have to pay the admission fee and reserve it.

