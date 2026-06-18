Bihar BEd CET 2026 Result: Result to be out on June 19 at biharcetbed-brabu.in

The Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU), Muzaffarpur, will declare the results of the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET-B.Ed) 2026 on June 19, as per the official websites. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their scorecards through the official portal — biharcetbed-brabu.in — using their login credentials.

The Bihar B.Ed CET 2026 examination was conducted on June 7 at hundreds of examination centres across the state. The entrance test serves as the primary gateway for admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme and the Shiksha Shastri course offered by participating universities and affiliated colleges in Bihar.