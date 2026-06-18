Bihar BEd CET 2026 Result: Result to be out on June 19 at biharcetbed-brabu.in

The Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU), Muzaffarpur, will declare the results of the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET-B.Ed) 2026 on June 19, as per the official websites. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their scorecards through the official portal — biharcetbed-brabu.in — using their login credentials.
The Bihar B.Ed CET 2026 examination was conducted on June 7 at hundreds of examination centres across the state. The entrance test serves as the primary gateway for admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme and the Shiksha Shastri course offered by participating universities and affiliated colleges in Bihar.
Following the examination held on June 7, the university released the provisional answer key the next day and invited objections from candidates. After reviewing the challenges submitted by examinees, the results will be out.
Once the Bihar B.Ed CET 2026 results are announced, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official website. The scorecard is expected to contain important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained, rank, qualifying status, and other relevant information required for the admission process.
This year, BRABU was entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the state-level entrance examination. The university oversaw all stages of the process, including registration, examination, answer key publication, and result preparation.
Further details regarding counselling dates, admission procedures, and other important announcements related to Bihar B.Ed CET 2026 will be released once the result is out.