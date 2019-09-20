Bihar BEd CET 2019 result date and time: How to check online

Bihar BEd CET result 2019: The Nalanda Open University will declare the result for the four-year integrated BEd Combined Entrance Test (CET) 2019 today at the official websites, biharcetintbed.com and nalandaopenuniversity.com. The exam was conducted on September 15.

Advertising

Those who have cleared the result will be eligible for counselling, which will be held on September 23 and the admissions will take place from September 27 to 28. The BED integrated session will begin from September 30.

In video| HRD to change BEd curriculum

Bihar BEd CET result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharcetintbed.com

step 2: On the left-hand panel result link will appear

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Read| NCTE to shutdown bad BEd colleges, 1000 institutes at target

CET-Int-BED is a two-hour exam. Candidates have to answer 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Those who clear the same will be able to take admission in the four-year programme. In case of any query, candidates can connect with the officials at cetintbed2019@gmail.com.