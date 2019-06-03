Bihar BCECEB ITICAT results 2019 declared: How to check

Bihar BCECEB ITICAT results 2019: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has declared the results of the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website — bceceboard.com or bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

A two hour, 15 minutes exam for 300 marks was held on April 28. A total of 150 questions were asked for 300 marks. Candidates who qualify the exam will be available for training programmes in professional courses throughout the country.

Bihar BCECEB ITICAT results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link on the right side of the website

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference..

BCECEB ITICAT counselling 2019 – Documents required

Candidates will need to bring following documents at the time of counselling

— ITICAT 2019 Admit Card

— Class 10 Certificate and Marksheet (for the date of birth proof)

— Class 12 Certificate and Marksheet

— ID Proof

— passport size photographs

— Community Certificate (if applicable).

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board conducts ITI every year for admission in various professional courses in agriculture, engineering and management courses at the PG level. The online registration had started in April.